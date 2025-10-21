NBA League Pass Price & How to Purchase for New NBA Season: Full Breakdown
The NBA season is a marathon and that marathon begins in October and runs through the middle of April. Every team will play a grueling 82-game schedule that includes stops in every other NBA city. If you want to watch them all you're going to need NBA League Pass for any game that isn't nationally televised on one of the league's many broadcast partners.
If you're a fan of the Nets, Jazz, Raptors, Wizards or Pelicans, your team will only appear on national television twice this season which means you'll be able to catch 80 games on League Pass.
Even if you're a fan of the Lakers, Warriors, Knicks or defending champion Thunder, who each play a league-high 34 nationally televised games, there will still be 48 local games remaining to catch on League Pass.
How much is NBA League Pass?
League Pass is currently available for as little as $109.99, which is advertised as over "40% off" the full season price. The monthly subscription is $16.99.
League Pass Premium is available for $159.99 with a monthly price of $24.99.
Where can you purchase NBA League Pass
NBA League Pass is available for purchase through most major cable and streaming services. You can get it on Amazon Prime, Roku, Apple or through the NBA app or website. Whatever provider you prefer, you can probably create an account there.
One thing to consider is that prices may vary. For example, the NBA app on Roku is currently offering League Pass Premium at a monthly price of $22.99.
What's the difference between basic League Pass and Premium?
The big difference is the ability to avoid commercials and watch the in-arena entertainment during game breaks. This feature is what has allowed people around the world to see things like the Perfect Pump and the Hawks fan getting hurt during an in-game competition. If that's not worth paying a premium, nothing is.
Premium also comes with offline viewing and the ability to stream up to three games at the same time on different devices. The basic plan only allows you to stream one game at a time unless you use the multiview option, which is available on both packages.