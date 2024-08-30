SI

NBA MLK Day Games: Full Schedule

Madison Williams

Jan 18, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; The State Farm Arena is shown before a MLK day game between the Atlanta Hawks and the Minnesota Timberwolves on Martin Luther King Day.
Jan 18, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; The State Farm Arena is shown before a MLK day game between the Atlanta Hawks and the Minnesota Timberwolves on Martin Luther King Day. / Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
For the 38th time in NBA history, the league will host various matchups on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day this season, which lands on Jan. 20, 2025.

A total of seven matchups will be broadcast throughout the day on the Monday holiday, which honors the late Civil Rights leader.

Many Americans have the day off from work on MLK Day, and NBA fans can tune in to basketball for most of the day as the first game tips off at 12 p.m. ET.

Here's what you need to know about the history of MLK Day games played in the NBA, along with how to tune in to the matchups.

History of NBA Playing on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

The NBA has played games on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day ever since the holiday was first observed in 1986. There was just one year in which the league didn't play on the January holiday, which was during the lockout in the 1998–99 season, which didn't start until February.

2025 NBA MLK Day Game Schedule

Matchup

Time

Channel

Dallas Mavericks vs. Charlotte Hornets

12 p.m. ET

NBA TV

Detroit Pistons vs. Houston Rockets

2 p.m. ET

Local stations

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Memphis Grizzlies

2:30 p.m. ET

TNT

Atlanta Hawks vs. New York Knicks

3 p.m. ET

Local stations

Phoenix Suns vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

3:30 p.m.

Local stations

Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors

5 p.m. ET

TNT

Utah Jazz vs. New Orleans Pelicans

8 p.m. ET

Local stations

What is the significance of the NBA on MLK Day?

The NBA continues to host matchups on MLK Day to "promote unity, togetherness and equality," within the league and in the nation, their website says.

A few cities hold specific significance regarding MLK Day in the NBA. The Atlanta Hawks and Memphis Grizzlies tend to host games in their cities on MLK Day to honor Dr. King. Atlanta is the birthplace of King, so the Hawks have hosted a game nearly every year since the NBA tradition began. The Hawks have the second-best winning percentage on the holiday with a 23–10 record (.697).

As for Memphis, where King was assassinated, the Grizzlies have hosted an MLK Day game since the team moved there in 2003. Memphis is also home to the National Civil Rights Museum, located less than a mile from FedEx Forum. The Grizzlies have the worst winning percentage on the holiday with a 9–15 record (.375).

The New York Knicks have also played in a game on MLK Day in all 38 years now. They've posted a 23–15 record.

Do NBA teams do or wear anything special to commemorate MLK?

NBA teams competing in MLK Day games typically wear warm-up shirts honoring Dr. King. For example, in 2024, the teams wore shirts donning the message "Honor King" on the front, and then King's iconic quote "The Time Is Right. It’s Always Right," on the back.

The league hasn't announced what the teams will be sporting for the 2025 games yet.

Madison Williams

MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

