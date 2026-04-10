NBA Playoff Scenarios: Everything at Stake During Friday’s Full Slate of Games

Three days remain in the 2025-26 NBA regular season.

While some teams are locked into their playoff seedings and others have been looking toward the NBA draft since January (cough cough, Wizards, cough cough), a few organizations have plenty on the line heading into the final weekend of the regular season.

Over in the Western Conference, five playoff and play-in tournament teams already know their seeding. In the East, though, only the top-seeded Pistons have secured their exact playoff spot.

Here’s everything that is on the line during a busy Friday slate in which all 30 teams are in action:

Atlanta Hawks

The Hawks can clinch a playoff spot and a Southeast Division title with:

A win over the Cavaliers OR

Losses by the Magic (vs. Bulls) AND the Hornets (vs. Pistons)

Boston Celtics

The Celtics can secure the Atlantic Division title with:

A win vs. the Pelicans OR

A loss by the Knicks (vs. Raptors)

Charlotte Hornets

The Hornets will be locked into the play-in tournament as the No. 7, No. 8 or No. 9 seed in the Eastern Conference with:

A loss vs. the Pistons OR

Wins by the Raptors (vs. Knicks) AND the Hawks (vs. Cavaliers)

Orlando Magic

The Magic will be locked into either the No. 7, No. 8 or No. 9 seed in the Eastern Conference as a play-in tournament team with:

A loss vs. the Bulls OR

Wins by the Raptors (vs. Knicks) AND the Hawks (vs. Cavaliers)

Philadelphia 76ers

The Sixers will be locked into the play-in tournament as the No. 7, No. 8 or No. 9 seed in the Eastern Conference with:

A loss vs. the Pacers OR

A win by the Raptors (vs. Knicks)

Toronto Raptors

The Raptors will clinch a playoff spot (either the No. 5 or No. 6 seed in the East) with:

A win vs. the Knicks OR

Losses by the Magic (vs. Bulls) AND the 76ers (vs. Pacers) AND the Hornets (vs. Pistons)

NBA playoff scenarios for every seed

Here are the list of teams still in the running for each playoff seed.

Western Conference

No. 1 seed: Thunder (clinched)

No. 2 seed: Spurs (clinched)

No. 3 seed: Nuggets, Lakers, Rockets

No. 4 seed: Nuggets, Lakers, Rockets

No. 5 seed: Nuggets, Lakers, Rockets

No. 6 seed: Timberwolves (clinched)

No. 7 seed: Suns (clinched)

No. 8 seed: Clippers, Trail Blazers

No. 9 seed: Clippers, Trail Blazers

No. 10 seed: Warriors (clinched)

Eastern Conference

No. 1 seed: Pistons (clinched)

No. 2 seed: Celtics, Knicks

No. 3 seed: Celtics, Knicks, Cavaliers

No. 4 seed: Knicks, Cavaliers

No. 5 seed: Raptors, Hawks, Magic, Hornets

No. 6 seed: Raptors, Hawks, Magic, 76ers, Hornets

No. 7 seed: Raptors, Hawks, Magic, 76ers, Hornets

No. 8 seed: Raptors, Hawks, Magic, 76ers, Hornets, Heat

No. 9 seed: Magic, 76ers, Hornets, Heat

No. 10 seed: 76ers, Hornets, Heat

Current NBA playoff picture heading into Friday’s slate of games

If the playoffs started Friday morning, here’s how the postseason matchups would look:

Western Conference

Play-in tournament teams: No. 7 Suns vs. No. 8 Clippers ; No. 9 Trail Blazers vs. No. 10 Warriors

vs. No. 8 ; No. 9 vs. No. 10 No. 1 Thunder vs. No. 8 seed (determined by play-in tournament)

vs. No. 8 seed (determined by play-in tournament) No. 2 Spurs vs. No. 7 seed (determined by play-in tournament)

vs. No. 7 seed (determined by play-in tournament) No. 3 Nuggets vs. No. 6 Timberwolves

vs. No. 6 No. 4 Lakers vs. No. 5 Rockets

Eastern Conference

Play-in tournament teams: No. 7 Magic vs. No. 8 76ers ; No. 9 Hornets vs. No. 10 Heat

vs. No. 8 ; No. 9 vs. No. 10 No. 1 Pistons vs. No. 8 seed (determined by play-in tournament)

vs. No. 8 seed (determined by play-in tournament) No. 2 Celtics vs. No. 7 seed (determined by play-in tournament)

vs. No. 7 seed (determined by play-in tournament) No. 3 Knicks vs. No. 6 Hawks

vs. No. 6 No. 4 Cavaliers vs. No. 5 Raptors

The NBA postseason bracket if the playoffs began Friday morning. | NBA

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