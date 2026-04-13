NBA Playoffs First Round 2026 Schedule and Key Dates

The NBA playoffs are finally here and we have some of the first round matchups locked in.

The defending champion Thunder, led by MVP favorite Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, enter the postseason with the best record in the NBA. They’ll be looking to defend the title they won by topping the Pacers in seven games in last year’s NBA Finals. The Spurs own the second-best record in baseball, and Victor Wembanyama’s young squad will be looking to dethrone Oklahoma City.

In the East, the Pistons emerged as a power this season. Led by Cade Cunningham, Detroit edge the Celtics for the top record in the conference and clinched the No. 1 seed.

The Nuggets, Knicks, Lakers, Cavaliers, Rockets and Timberwolves have all looked like potential threats as the regular season wound down, though LeBron James’s L.A. squad is dealing with devastating injuries to Luka Dončić and Austin Reaves.

The first round will be a dividing line. There are several intriguing matchups to watch.

The NBA playoffs will begin on April 18 after the play-in tournament runs from April 14 to 17. We don’t have a full playoff field yet but will by April 12, minus the final two spots in each conference that will be determined by the play-in tournament.

Here’s a look at the matchups and schedule for the opening round.

Eastern Conference first round schedule

No. 1 Detroit Pistons vs. No. 8 Seed

Game 1: Sunday, April 19, 6:30 p.m. ET

Game 2: TBD

Game 3: TBD

Game 4: TBD

Game 5: If necessary

Game 6: If necessary

Game 7: If necessary

No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. No. 7 Seed

Game 1: Sunday, April 19, 1 p.m. ET

Game 2: TBD

Game 3: TBD

Game 4: TBD

Game 5: If necessary

Game 6: If necessary

Game 7: If necessary

No. 3 New York Knicks vs. No. 6 Atlanta Hawks

Game 1: Saturday, April 18, 6 p.m. ET

Game 2: TBD

Game 3: TBD

Game 4: TBD

Game 5: If necessary

Game 6: If necessary

Game 7: If necessary

No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. No. 5 Toronto Raptors

Game 1: Saturday, April 18, 1 p.m. ET

Game 2: TBD

Game 3: TBD

Game 4: TBD

Game 5: If necessary

Game 6: If necessary

Game 7: If necessary

Western Conference first round schedule

No. 1 Oklahoma City Thunder vs. No. 8 Seed

Game 1: Sunday, April 19, 3:30 p.m. ET

Game 2: TBD

Game 3: TBD

Game 4: TBD

Game 5: If necessary

Game 6: If necessary

Game 7: If necessary

No. 2 San Antonio Spurs vs. No. 7 Seed

Game 1: Sunday, April 19, 9 p.m. ET

Game 2: TBD

Game 3: TBD

Game 4: TBD

Game 5: If necessary

Game 6: If necessary

Game 7: If necessary

No. 3 Denver Nuggets vs. No. 6 Minnesota Timberwolves

Game 1: Saturday, April 18, 3:30 p.m. ET

Game 2: TBD

Game 3: TBD

Game 4: TBD

Game 5: If necessary

Game 6: If necessary

Game 7: If necessary

No. 4 Los Angeles Lakers vs. No. 5 Houston Rockets

Game 1: Saturday, April 18, 8:30 p.m. ET

Game 2: TBD

Game 3: TBD

Game 4: TBD

Game 5: If necessary

Game 6: If necessary

Game 7: If necessary

NBA playoffs first round broadcast information

The NBA postseason will look a bit different this season. The league has three broadcast parters that will each have a big chunk of games.

ESPN/ABC will broadcast approximately 18 games in the first two rounds.

NBC/Peacock is set to have approximately 28 games in the first two rounds.

Prime Video will air the entire play-in tournament, as well as one-third of the games in the opening two rounds of the playoffs.

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