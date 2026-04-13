NBA Playoffs First Round 2026 Schedule and Key Dates
The NBA playoffs are finally here and we have some of the first round matchups locked in.
The defending champion Thunder, led by MVP favorite Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, enter the postseason with the best record in the NBA. They’ll be looking to defend the title they won by topping the Pacers in seven games in last year’s NBA Finals. The Spurs own the second-best record in baseball, and Victor Wembanyama’s young squad will be looking to dethrone Oklahoma City.
In the East, the Pistons emerged as a power this season. Led by Cade Cunningham, Detroit edge the Celtics for the top record in the conference and clinched the No. 1 seed.
The Nuggets, Knicks, Lakers, Cavaliers, Rockets and Timberwolves have all looked like potential threats as the regular season wound down, though LeBron James’s L.A. squad is dealing with devastating injuries to Luka Dončić and Austin Reaves.
The first round will be a dividing line. There are several intriguing matchups to watch.
The NBA playoffs will begin on April 18 after the play-in tournament runs from April 14 to 17. We don’t have a full playoff field yet but will by April 12, minus the final two spots in each conference that will be determined by the play-in tournament.
Here’s a look at the matchups and schedule for the opening round.
Eastern Conference first round schedule
No. 1 Detroit Pistons vs. No. 8 Seed
- Game 1: Sunday, April 19, 6:30 p.m. ET
- Game 2: TBD
- Game 3: TBD
- Game 4: TBD
- Game 5: If necessary
- Game 6: If necessary
- Game 7: If necessary
No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. No. 7 Seed
- Game 1: Sunday, April 19, 1 p.m. ET
- Game 2: TBD
- Game 3: TBD
- Game 4: TBD
- Game 5: If necessary
- Game 6: If necessary
- Game 7: If necessary
No. 3 New York Knicks vs. No. 6 Atlanta Hawks
- Game 1: Saturday, April 18, 6 p.m. ET
- Game 2: TBD
- Game 3: TBD
- Game 4: TBD
- Game 5: If necessary
- Game 6: If necessary
- Game 7: If necessary
No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. No. 5 Toronto Raptors
- Game 1: Saturday, April 18, 1 p.m. ET
- Game 2: TBD
- Game 3: TBD
- Game 4: TBD
- Game 5: If necessary
- Game 6: If necessary
- Game 7: If necessary
Western Conference first round schedule
No. 1 Oklahoma City Thunder vs. No. 8 Seed
- Game 1: Sunday, April 19, 3:30 p.m. ET
- Game 2: TBD
- Game 3: TBD
- Game 4: TBD
- Game 5: If necessary
- Game 6: If necessary
- Game 7: If necessary
No. 2 San Antonio Spurs vs. No. 7 Seed
- Game 1: Sunday, April 19, 9 p.m. ET
- Game 2: TBD
- Game 3: TBD
- Game 4: TBD
- Game 5: If necessary
- Game 6: If necessary
- Game 7: If necessary
No. 3 Denver Nuggets vs. No. 6 Minnesota Timberwolves
- Game 1: Saturday, April 18, 3:30 p.m. ET
- Game 2: TBD
- Game 3: TBD
- Game 4: TBD
- Game 5: If necessary
- Game 6: If necessary
- Game 7: If necessary
No. 4 Los Angeles Lakers vs. No. 5 Houston Rockets
- Game 1: Saturday, April 18, 8:30 p.m. ET
- Game 2: TBD
- Game 3: TBD
- Game 4: TBD
- Game 5: If necessary
- Game 6: If necessary
- Game 7: If necessary
NBA playoffs first round broadcast information
The NBA postseason will look a bit different this season. The league has three broadcast parters that will each have a big chunk of games.
ESPN/ABC will broadcast approximately 18 games in the first two rounds.
NBC/Peacock is set to have approximately 28 games in the first two rounds.
Prime Video will air the entire play-in tournament, as well as one-third of the games in the opening two rounds of the playoffs.
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Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.Follow rumorsandrants