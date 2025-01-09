SI

NBA Postpones Thursday's Hornets-Lakers Game As L.A. Wildfires Continue

It's the latest in a string of postponements.

Brigid Kennedy

The Crypto.com Arena exterior on Oct 20, 2022.
The Crypto.com Arena exterior on Oct 20, 2022. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The NBA postponed Thursday night's Charlotte Hornets-Los Angeles Lakers game due to the ongoing wildfires in the Los Angeles area, the league announced. Tipoff was originally scheduled for 10:30 p.m. at Crypto.com Arena; a new date will be shared at a later time.

"The entire NBA family sends it thoughts and support to the community of Los Angeles during this challenging time," the leage said in a statement. "We are grateful for the thousands of local firefighters and first responders who have demonstrated enourmous bravery. Our prayers remain with those affected by the unimaginable devastation caused by the wildfires."

"We're heartbroken for Los Angeles," the Lakers added in a separate statement. "Our thoughts are with all those impacted by this unimaginable situation. And our gratitude is with the first responders and all of you who come together when we need each other the most. Tonight's game will be rescheduled to focus on what matters most today. We're with you, L.A."

The postponement is just the latest in an ever-growing string of sporting events impacted by the devastation sweeping the area.

On Wednesday, Lakers coach JJ Redick said his family was among the thousands ordered to evacuate.

"I just want to acknowledge and send thoughts and prayers to everyone in Palisades right now," Redick said. "It's where I live. My family, and my wife's family, my wife's twin sister, they've evacuated. I know that a lot of people are freaking out right now, including my family. And from the sound of things, with the winds coming tonight, I know a lot of people are scared, so I just want to acknowledge that. Thoughts and prayers for sure, and I hope everybody stays safe."

The Lakers' next home game is scheduled for Saturday night against the San Antonio Spurs.

