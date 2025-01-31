NBA Suspends Pistons' Isaiah Stewart for Game on His Planned Bobblehead Night
The Detroit Pistons might have to reschedule a planned bobblehead night for 23-year-old center Isaiah Stewart.
The NBA handed Stewart a one-game suspension without pay on Friday for picking up his sixth flagrant foul of the 2024-25 season. Stewart received a flagrant 2 in the second quarter of the Pistons' 133–119 loss to the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge FIeldhouse on Wednesday night for pushing Thomas Bryant to the ground while fighting for a rebound.
Stewart was ejected from the game. Since he entered the night with four flagrant foul points and committed a flagrant 2, Stewart will serve a one-game suspension Friday night when Detroit hosts the Dallas Mavericks at Little Caesars Arena.
Stewart also was fined $50,000 for making "inappropriate and objectionable gestures" after getting ejected.
Now with five flagrant foul points to his name, Stewart will serve a one-game suspension if he commits a flagrant 1, and a two-game suspension if he is charged with another flagrant 2.
The Pistons had planned to hand out Stewart bobbleheads with the words "Dawg Pound" written across the middle. Unfortunately for Stewart, he'll be in the NBA's dog house while fans enjoy his bobblehead.
Detroit enters Friday night's clash against the Mavericks with a 23–24 record, good for eighth in the Eastern Conference.