Brooklyn Nets Rookie Jersey Numbers for 2025 NBA Season Revealed
New faces mean new numbers. After picking five players in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft, Brooklyn Nets fans will have some fresh digits to get used to heading into this season
In a photo posted by Clutch Points beat reporter Erik Slater ahead of the Nets' introductory press conference, each rookie is shown holding up their respective jersey number.
Egor Demin: No. 8
Brooklyn’s first pick, Egor Demin, will wear the same number as his draft slot: No. 8. The number was most recently worn by Lonnie Walker IV during the 2024-2024 season.
The 6-foot-9 point forward spent his lone collegiate season at BYU, where he made the Big 12 All-Freshman Team after averaging 10.6 points, 5.5 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game. Before coming to the United States to play college basketball, Demin played for Real Madrid's B team, where he averaged 13 points and 5.1 rebounds per game.
Nolan Traore: No. 19
Continuing the trend of wearing the same number as their draft slot, Nolan Traore will wear No. 19 next season. If Traore stays with the team for this upcoming season, he will be the first player in franchise history to wear the number.
Back in May, Traore was named the FIBA Champions League Best Young Player after averaging 13.4 points, four assists and 2.4 rebounds per game while playing with Saint-Quentin of France's LNB Pro A league.
Drake Powell: No. 22
The first player on the list to wear a number that was occupied last season is No. 22 pick Drake Powell, who will wear No. 4. The number was most recently worn by Reece Beekman, who recently signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Denver Nuggets.
Although Powell did not light up the stat sheet during his time at North Carolina, his offensive efficiency and athleticism offer hope that he can develop into a strong 3-and-D contributor at the NBA level. Last season, he shot 48.3% from the field and 37.9% from beyond the arc. He also posted the highest standing vertical (37.5 inches) and max vertical (43 inches) at the 2025 NBA Combine.
Ben Saraf: No. 77
Saraf has the highest number among all the rookies, wearing No. 77, the same number he wore during his career overseas. He’ll be the first Nets player to wear it since Gheorghe Mureșan in the 1999–2000 season.
The Israeli native kicked off his professional career at 16 years old, playing for Elitzur Natanya of the Israeli Basketball National League. Over the past three seasons, Saraf has developed into a strong contributor overseas, most recently being named the Israeli League's Premier Rising Star after averaging 10.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.
Danny Wolf: No. 18
Brooklyn's last selection of the first round, Danny Wolf, will wear No. 18. The number was most recently worn by Yuta Watanabe during the 2022–23 season.
Last season, Wolf was a Second-team All-Big Ten selection after averaging 13.2 points, 9.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. Before transferring to Michigan, Wolf spent two seasons at Yale where he was the Ivy League's leading rebounder and shot blocker during the 2023-2024 season.