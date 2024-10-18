Brooklyn Nets vs. Toronto Raptors: Game Preview, Betting Odds
Fresh off of a lopsided defeat coming at the hands of the Philadelphia 76ers, the Brooklyn Nets look to close out the 2024-25 preseason with a home victory over the Toronto Raptors. With the likes of Ben Simmons and Nic Claxton hopefully returning to the final contest before regular season play, Brooklyn needs to take advantage of the opportunity to correct any concerns tonight. The home matchup will also serve as head coach Jordi Fernandez's last chance to evaluate any roster spot hopefuls in a real game setting.
ODDS:
The Nets enter the day as 1.5-point underdogs to the Raptors, and the total over/under is 215.5 points.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
1. Get Claxton up to speed. This summer, the Nets handed the 25-year-old a four-year, $97 million extension to entrench him as the franchise big for years to come. Having missed all of Brooklyn's previous three preseason contests, Claxton may appear rusty should he return. If Wednesday's matchup with the 76ers revealed anything, the Nets proved their interior defense is heavily compromised without Claxton on the floor.
2. Contain Scottie Barnes. The former NBA Rookie of the Year and first-time All-Star in 2023-24 gashed the Boston Celtics in Toronto's previous preseason matchup, exploding for a near triple-double and tallying 26 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds. Look for the Nets to assign matchup duties to Dorian Finney-Smith in an attempt to rattle the 23-year-old down early.
3. Establish an identity. Fernandez's biggest goal since his arrival in Brooklyn has been to implement a culture. He wants guys flying around at all times, displaying maximum effort and getting out in transition. Preseason is the best stage to work out the kinks, and being that this is the Nets final preseason contest of 2024-25, it's better to make those mistakes now versus in the season-opener against Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks.
RECORDS:
Brooklyn Nets (1-2) vs. Toronto Raptors (2-2)
INJURIES:
Check out Nets on SI later today for an updated injury report.
WHEN:
Oct 18, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
LOCATION:
Barclays Center - Brooklyn, NY
FINAL WORD:
This game could become a massive confidence booster for the guys in black and white. After the embarrassing loss to Philly, dismantling an up-and-coming inter-conference foe would create positive momentum heading into the regular season.
If the Nets team that boat-raced Washington just four days ago shows up, morale in Brooklyn will be high ahead of Oct. 23's season-opening matchup with the Hawks at 7:30 PM EST.