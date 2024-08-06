Dennis Schroder Is Getting Rusty Heading Into the Semifinals
Germany just picked up their fourth win at the Paris Olympics and they're going into the Semifinals both unbeaten at last summer's FIBA World Cup and so far at the Olympics. Brooklyn Nets guard, Dennis Schroder, is the captain of this soaring German squad. After a bit of a concerning match versus Greece in the Quarterfinals, he is noticeably cooling down his momentum in the scoring department.
In the Quarterfinals, Schroder scored 13 points, but it was his first game shooting under 50% in the entire Olympics despite averaging 18 points and 8.8 assists on 50/40/90 shooting splits for the event overall. He just came off an impressive 26 points against France where he shot it at 58.8 percent. It was his best scoring game at the Olympics when compared to his 20-point outing versus Brazil and 13-point performance against Japan. With the Semifinals right around the corner, it will be interesting to see if Schroder can shake off some of this rust from the Greece game.
Furthermore, Schroder and Germany are building more momentum towards the country’s first-ever basketball Olympic medal with even a berth in the Gold Medal game just one step away. With that being said, remember, the Nets guard remains the sole Net to have represented their country as a flag bearer at an Olympic Games.
Schroder carried the German flag to the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris upon the Germans' arrival. The 2023 World Cup MVP will be looking to build on this in Germany's most important game yet in the Semifinals as they're one of the four teams that have survived.
