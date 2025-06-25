2025 NBA Draft: Brooklyn Nets' Best Options for Pick No. 26
Another first-round selection that was made possible during the Mikal Bridges trade last offseason. The Brooklyn Nets currently hold back-to-back picks with No. 26 and No. 27, which allows them to find another potential late first-round gem like they did with Cam Thomas in 2021.
While it may be a recurring theme with the Nets' picks, this No. 26 selection can also help Brooklyn make a deal to potentially rise up on the draft boards to make an earlier lottery selection or even have two this draft.
If Brooklyn does decide to keep this pick, they will have some solid players to decipher and figure out who could be the best fit for their rebuild during the 2025-26 season.
Walter Clayton Jr. (Guard / Florida)
Coming off a terrific March Madness run leading to a Florida Gators National Championship, the 22-year-old Walter Clayton Jr. could very well find himself in the first round of the NBA Draft. With the Nets looking for a running mate for Cam Thomas, another volume scorer like Clayton Jr. could be a solid pairing for Brooklyn's future.
In his final season of college basketball, the senior guard logged 18.3 points, 4.2 assists and 3.7 rebounds. He was the leading scorer and spark plug for the Florida Gators' tournament run, and showed scouts the ability to show up in the big moment. His strong IQ and defensive capabilities could land Clayton Jr. a starting spot in the league, and with the Nets having relatively recent success late in the first round, this could be another potential gem.
Ben Saraf (Guard / Israel)
Israel's top basketball prospect Ben Saraf has been a name to come up around Brooklyn's No. 26 pick. Saraf is a point guard for Ratiopharm Ulm in the Euroleague and has been highly touted as one of the best playmaking prospects to come from overseas in this draft class.
The 6-foot-6 point guard is ranked as ESPN's No. 30 prospect in the class, while at one point ranking as high as No. 25. His passing ability and IQ on the court speak volumes to the maturity in Saraf's game. Drafting a true point guard like Saraf could open up the offense for the Nets and also allow Cam Thomas to play his true shooting guard position. He'll certainly come pro-ready and is a legit candidate to go at Brooklyn's No. 26 selection.