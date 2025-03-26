2025 NBA Draft: Four Sweet 16 Prospects for the Nets to Watch
The NCAA Tournament’s Sweet 16 is around the corner on Thursday and Friday. Tensions are high and it’s one of the most exciting times of the year to watch college basketball.
The Brooklyn Nets, currently 23-49, are projected to start the 2025 NBA Draft at No. 6. The team is currently undergoing a full rebuild, although it seems geared towards a shorter-term timeline rather than a slower-paced outcome. The Nets are also projected to pick at Nos. 19, 26, 27 and 35.
This summer will be vital for the organization, but it really all begins with the draft. If the lottery falls the Nets’ way, maybe a franchise talent level player can be acquired; otherwise, the draft is also a great chance to stockpile prospects on great value contracts at a time when Brooklyn’s roster is extremely pliable.
Here are four prospects that the Nets should evaluate in the next round of the NCAA Tournament, with an eye towards their fit in Brooklyn under head coach Jordi Fernández.
Egor Demin (BYU)
Russian freshman Egor Demin is a slightly polarizing prospect. He’s a big point guard with an international background, listed at 6-foot-9 by BYU, who dishes out a diverse array of creative passes but has questions about how he scores and separates in the half-court. Ben Simmons anyone?
The BYU prospect is not a one-to-one replica of the former LSU playmaker, but there are similarities. Josh Giddey, a fellow Australian, is perhaps closer overall. Still, it’s interesting to imagine how the Nets could use Demin.
In a role similar to Simmons’ short stint under head coach Fernández, the 19-year-old could push the ball in transition or bring it up the floor to organize the team’s offense, but then be used as more of a playmaking hub and screener against a set defense. The big difference is that Demin is a willing shooter, taking 4.6 threes per game this season.
For the year, Demin is averaging 10.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 3.0 turnovers and 1.5 'stocks' on 41.1% from the field and 28.1% from three. His No. 6 seed BYU team will face No. 2 seed Alabama on Thursday. Demin's draft range looks to be in the lottery and possibly higher.
Alex Condon (Florida)
Australian forward Alex Condon has broken out this season for the Florida Gators. The 20-year-old sophomore comes from an Australian football, cricket and water polo background, but was formed at the NBA Global Academy among other stops basketball-wise.
Condon has an unorthodox game, but he’s quirkily productive and gradually developing while still having a lot of improvement ahead of him. On defense, the Florida forward is a mobile ‘ground coverer’ who should have the tools to check wings and maybe some guards at the NBA level. Offensively, Condon can handle and pass a bit — although the functionality remains a question — and finish plays at the rim.
With the Nets, Condon’s theoretical usage is more about head coach Fernández’s principles than an exact player comparison. The Brooklyn bench boss values bigs who can handle and playmake out of dribble hand-offs or in the short roll. Condon can presumably do that, plus offer value on defense, but he might still need plenty of seasoning before he’s ready to truly contribute on an NBA court.
The Australian prospect is averaging 11.1 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.2 turnovers and 2.2 ‘stocks’ in his second year in college. Condon’s No. 1 seed Florida takes on No. 4 Maryland on Thursday in a game that’s also worth watching for Terrapins forward and likely top ten pick Derik Queen. Condon's draft range appears to start towards the late first round.
Jase Richardson (Michigan State)
Jase Richardson started his freshman season with Michigan State on really low usage but incredible efficiency. For a while, the 19-year-old came off the bench for Tom Izzo’s team but he became too good to ignore. Richardson slotted into the Spartans’ starting lineup on Feb. 8 and hasn’t looked back since, averaging 16.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.8 turnovers and 1.1 ‘stocks’ on 41% from three since that date.
Richardson, the son of former NCAA champion and NBA player Jason Richardson, is a sharp, speedy decision maker. He can drill catch-and-shoot threes and punish closeouts. Richardson can also come up with plays for others while keeping his turnovers to a minimum. Efficiency describes his game.
Still, some questions remain over whether his production so far can truly keep translating. In a low end outcome, Richardson ends up as an undersized wing who is restricted to a low volume of touches. That’s less appealing than an ultra-sturdy swingman who can increase his usage.
Maybe more of a median for Richardson can be a player like Tyrese Martin this season with the Nets. Martin has had nights with more touches, but at his best, he’s a connective 2 or 3-man who shoots spot-ups, makes decisions off the catch and offers some auxiliary playmaking. Richardson’s No. 2 seed Michigan State is up against No. 6 seed Ole Miss on Friday night. The Spartans freshman is getting top 20 consideration.
Zvonimir Ivisic (Arkansas)
Croatian big Zvonimir Ivisic is not Arkansas’ best prospect or player; in fact, he struggled in the Razorbacks’ last NCAA Tournament game, fouling out in ten minutes against St. John’s while only scoring two points. Over Ivisic’s last five games, he is averaging 2.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, 0.2 assists, 0.8 blocks and 1.8 fouls in only 12.2 minutes of action.
However, Ivisic’s statistical profile might be very appealing to some NBA teams despite possessing a potentially very low floor. This season, he has a 10.7 BLK% while taking 10.7 threes per 100 possessions (overall, 37.9 3P% on 124 attempts) and finishing 74.1% (40-for-54) of his shots at the rim. There are faults to Ivisic’s other numbers, as well as to his tape, but maybe the pitch is that he’s the epitome of a two-way spacer — above the rim and beyond the arc. Then, it’s also crucial to consider that the 21-year-old is 7-foot-2, has prior pro experience in the Adriatic League, has adapted to basketball in the United States after two seasons under John Calipari now and is also well-known to NBA teams.
From a Nets lens, Ivisic can be a charged-up Noah Clowney. Let him take an abundance of threes while not being the team’s 5-man on either end of the floor. The improvement points, however, are similar. Ivisic is probably a more natural rim protector, but he’ll struggle in space more than Clowney and he really lacks versatility. On offense, the Arkansas sophomore will shoot threes and dunk, and he’s had straight-line flashes at previous lower levels, but he’ll need to prove that he can do more than strictly finish plays.
In 34 games this season, Ivisic is averaging 8.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 1.4 turnovers and 2.5 ‘stocks’ on 37.9% from three and 47.5% from the field. No. 10 seed Arkansas will look to upset No. 3 seed Texas Tech in Thursday’s last game. Ivisic's draft stock is seemingly fluctuating around the end of the second round.