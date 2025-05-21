2025 NBA Draft: Nets Select French Prospects in Updated Mock
A new, post-lottery mock draft has the Brooklyn Nets drafting Noa Essengue with the No. 8 overall pick.
The 2025 NBA Draft is scheduled for June 25 and 26 at Barclays Center, the Nets’ home arena. This marks Brooklyn’s first time drafting in the lottery since Derrick Favors went No. 3 to the then-New Jersey Nets in 2010. It is also general manager Sean Marks’ highest pick as the team’s shot-caller.
Yahoo Sports' Kevin O'Connor features the Nets’ first draft night starting with Essengue. The French prospect is currently playing for Ratiopharm Ulm in Germany, and has averaged 10.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.6 ‘stocks’ in 50 games across all competitions so far. Essengue’s season is still ongoing, meaning that he was unable to attend last week’s draft combine, for instance.
The pitch on Essengue revolves around his youth, as he doesn't turn 19 until mid-December, production, history of improvement and NBA-ready archetype. He’s a long-limbed forward who’s a 4-man right now, but whose improving ball skills can make him more of a wing in the future. Essengue has shown dribble, pass and shoot flashes over the course of the season, particularly in recent months, but he remains very raw in the half-court. That is where he would need a lot of NBA polish, but the Nets would likely afford Essengue that time.
Defensively, the Frenchman is a highly enticing prospect with his range, mobility and, again, output. Ulm unleashes Essengue all over the floor. In the NBA, he will be a versatile defender who can switch across wings while checking guards and bigs. If Essengue bulks up, he might be able to handle some possessions as a small-ball 5 in the future. In fact, that might be needed from him if his half-court offense does not progress.
Yahoo’s mock sees another Frenchman, Nolan Traoré, joining the Nets with the No. 19 pick. Traoré is a speedy point guard currently playing for Saint-Quentin in the French first division. He started seeing pro minutes last season, where he made an early case to be a top 10 pick in the 2025 draft. A rough start to the season saw Traoré plummet on a lot of draft boards, but he’s enjoyed a strong lead-up to the draft that will likely revitalize his cache around the league.
The Nets played without a “real” point guard for long stretches this season. Ben Simmons was a 1 in transition, but effectively a 5 against a set defense. Dennis Schröder was traded to the Golden State Warriors. D’Angelo Russell returned to Brooklyn, but missed time to injury and does not appear to figure in the organization’s long-term thinking.
Brooklyn’s back-to-back Nos. 26 and 27 picks go towards Danny Wolf and Walter Clayton Jr. — although O’Connor notes that he “doubts” the Nets will use all of their picks. GM Marks is currently armed with four first-rounders, as well as one second-rounder, in this draft.
Wolf is a near-7-footer who can run the pick-and-roll, shoot spot-up threes and generally make creative decisions. He’s sized like a center, but probably does not add enough defense to actually play the 5 in the NBA. Instead, he could be a good fit next to another big, while unleashing his skills off the bounce in the league’s increased spacing.
Clayton is well-known for Florida’s national championship run. He’s a great three-point shooter and an annoying combo guard to play against; however, he’s only an alright passer and doesn’t seem to have a high ceiling.
Finally, Yahoo’s mock wraps up with the Nets selecting Hugo González at No. 36. The Real Madrid wing has barely played this season for his club, largely because the roster is so stacked that it’s tough for young players to get minutes. That is why BYU freshman Egor Demin, for instance, opted to play in college. Previous prospects, such as the Washington Wizards’ Alex Sarr or incoming University of Arizona freshman Sidi Gueye, made similar decisions.
González is an NBA-caliber athlete with size and bounce. He’s an off-ball wing with the tools and motor to be an impactful defender, but will need to channel his motor with more discipline and keep slowing down defensively. The 19-year-old has already debuted for the Spanish national team, which Nets head coach Jordi Fernández was previously an assistant coach of from 2017-19.
“Brooklyn will likely consolidate some of its five picks this year,” O’Connor predicts. “But if the Nets keep this pick, Gonzalez could fit anywhere as a high-motor wing with great defensive tools and a slashing style on offense.”