Ace Bailey-Nets Buzz Heating Up as Brooklyn Eyes Draft Trade-Up
As the 2025 NBA Draft sits just hours away, further confirmation is beginning to emerge regarding mutual interest between the Brooklyn Nets and polarizing prospect Ace Bailey. Bailey, the Rutgers star, cancelled a re-draft interview with the Philadelphia 76ers after the franchise did not extend a promise to draft the 18-year-old at pick three.
Since then, it's been reported that Bailey prefers to remain on the East Coast, citing Brooklyn, the Washington Wizards and New Orleans Pelicans as preferred destinations.
The Nets' case for a trade up got even stronger today after a post from NBA insider Jake Weinbach.
"Ace Bailey’s camp and the Nets are more than likely to have mutual interest," Weinbach wrote to X on Tuesday. "Brooklyn can provide Bailey with his desired role and geographic location, as well as a star development path. I think we’ll hear a lot of chatter about the Nets attempting to move up from No. 8."
This perfectly coincides with what was also released on Tuesday, as Forbes' Evan Sidery revealed that the Charlotte Hornets are open to trading pick four.
If Bailey's top destination is Brooklyn—some indications have shown it may be Washington—the Nets' front office will have to put together a strong package to outbid the Wizards and Pelicans.
GM Sean Marks could decide to use one (or more) of picks 19, 26 or 27, although he'd likely package those picks for a second lottery selection.
It's unlikely the Hornets would be interested in adding Cam Johnson to their roster, as he doesn't quite fit their timeline and is better suited to join a contender if Brooklyn chooses to trade him.
Of course, all this speculation is under the guise that Philadelphia doesn't take Bailey at pick three anyway. Just because he and his camp have made it clear they'd like to be elsewhere, that may not stop the 76ers and team president Daryl Morey from adding Bailey to their young core irrelevant of the prospect's wishes.
The Nets will have until tomorrow night to decide if wagering future (or current) assets would be worth adding Bailey, a young player who'd immediately become a cornerstone of the franchise's young core.