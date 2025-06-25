Brooklyn Nets 2025 NBA Draft Preview: How to Watch, Picks and What to Expect
The 2025 NBA Draft is finally here. Here's everything you need to know as it relates to the Brooklyn Netds.
When is the 2025 NBA Draft?
Brooklyn Nets fans will have all their answers questioned once the first round of the draft gets underway on Wednesday, June 25 at 8:00 p.m. ET. The second round will take place on Thursday, June 26 at 8:00 p.m. ET. The draft will take place at Barclays Center, the Nets’ home arena.
How to Watch
ESPN will air both nights of the draft. The first round will also air on ABC. The draft will be streamed on Fubo, as well as across any service that offers ESPN, such as DirecTV. In Canada, the draft will air on Sportsnet and TSN3/4, with streaming options on Sportsnet+ and the TSN app.
What Picks do the Nets have?
The Brooklyn Nets are currently set to draft with the Nos. 8, 19, 22, 26, 27 and 36 picks.
The team acquired the No. 22 pick from the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday in the three-team trade that sent Kristaps Porzingis to Atlanta. If they don't make any more moves, the Nets would have the chance to draft five prospects in the first round.
Players to Watch For
Cooper Flagg will be the No. 1 pick to the Dallas Mavericks barring a complete surprise. The Duke freshman is an elite two-way talent while being the youngest player in the draft. He averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game, and was named the Naismith College Player of the Year.
Dylan Harper is expected to be the No. 2 pick. The Rutgers freshman is a stat-stuffing guard whose powerful slashing was nearly unstoppable at the college level. The San Antonio Spurs are currently in this slot, but reportedly remain open to trading this pick.
There is a wide range for some of the names expected to go in the lottery. That includes VJ Edgecombe, Kon Knueppel, Tre Johnson, Ace Bailey, Khaman Maluach and Jeremiah Fears.
As of Wednesday morning, ESPN’s mock draft had Brooklyn selecting Johnson at No. 8, Asa Newell at No. 19, Nolan Traoré at No. 22, Nique Clifford at No. 26, Rasheer Fleming at No. 27 and Hansen Yang at No. 36.