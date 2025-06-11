Brooklyn Nets Have the Potential to Make Draft Day History
As a team in the midst of a rebuilding phase, there is no such thing as having an abundance of first-round draft picks.
If the Nets hold on to all four of their first-round selections in the upcoming 2025 NBA Draft, they would set a record for the most first-round picks made by a single team in one draft during the modern draft era.
With their unprecedented draft capital, Brooklyn has an opportunity to reshape its roster, whether by trading picks for established veterans or by identifying prospects who can develop and contribute to the rebuild.
How Should Brooklyn Move Forward?
While this stockpile of picks should be encouraging for Nets fans, their earliest selection lands in the back half of the lottery. According to Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer, the Nets are among the teams viewed as a legitimate possibility to move up in the lottery.
“The Thunder, Orlando and Brooklyn have also been mentioned by rival executives as teams to monitor for potential trades," said Fischer.
One prospect that has reportedly caught Brooklyn’s eye is Rutgers guard Dylan Harper. Although he is expected to be a top-three pick in the upcoming draft, insiders have hinted at a possible draft-day trade.
“Nets potentially packaging picks to get Harper as their franchise point guard is something multiple organizations are keeping track of,” said ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel.
Another intriguing prospect is Oklahoma guard Jeremiah Fears, who is currently slotted at No.6 in CBS Sports’ 2025 NBA Mock Draft. During an episode of the Kevin O’Connor show, NBA inside Rafael Barlowe mentioned that trading up for Fears might be an option.
“There are some teams that feel like they would probably have to move up to get him,” Barlowe said. “Brooklyn is a team that I've heard that probably has some interest there.”
Another Lottery Pick?
Even with several first-round draft picks, the Nets would likely need to part with a reliable contributor to crack the top five of the lottery. Another option would be exchanging some of their late first-round picks for a later lottery pick.
“Almost immediately after the lottery, chatter circulated about the Nets trying to trade up in the draft. Though numerous reports opined they’d look to move up from the eighth pick, sources told The Post the plan was dealing up from late in the first round to land another pick in the lottery,” said Brian Lewis of the New York Post.