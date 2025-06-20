Brooklyn Nets Host USC Guard for Draft Workout
As the Brooklyn Nets prepare for the NBA Draft to start on June 25, they have continued to do their due diligence on each prospect with their most recent pre-draft workout featuring USC Trojans guard Chibuzo Agbo.
Agbo, who also spent time with Texas Tech and Boise State, is coming off a solid senior campaign after forgoing last year's 2024 NBA Draft to return to college basketball, which helped the San Diego natives draft stock.
He logged 11.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists this past season. Also putting together a 39.6% behind the arc and an 86.6% at the free throw line.
Shooting has been no problem for Agbo, as he also logged back-to-back seasons at Boise State with over 40% at the three-point line prior to his one year with USC. In his five-year career in college basketball, he logged 230 three-pointers made.
Regarded highly for his size at 6-foot-7, Agbo's ability to create shots on all three levels makes him a dangerous offensive threat.
Agbo has also logged pre-draft workouts for the Portland Trailblazers and Sacramento Kings as teams continue to shuffle through prospects.
The Brooklyn Nets will have five selections to use in this year's upcoming draft, and while they are rumored to be in the market for a trade using a couple of these picks, the Nets could still utilize one to land a sharpshooting guard like Chibuzo Agbo.
While Agbo might not be an immediate starter for the Brooklyn Nets, with the right development, he could certainly be a piece that the Nets could pair alongside their perennial rising star, Cam Thomas.
The Nets will certainly be a team to monitor closely as they have not yet made it clear what they intend to do with this years picks aside from trying to become a competitive team next season, but with Agbo completing his pre draft workout for Brooklyn, he could be a player to monitor for Brooklyn fans.