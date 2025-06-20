Brooklyn Nets Host USC Guard for Draft Workout

Chibuzo Agbo is going to make an NBA team very happy with his size and shooting ability!



6’7” wing averaged 12PPG and shot 40% 3PT at USC last season.



A proven shooter with 230 3PM in his career at 39% 3PT makes him a plug-in-play on any roster@Babybuzzo, @PLO50 pic.twitter.com/uqkr7KP1uO