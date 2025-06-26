Brooklyn Nets Select Ben Saraf 26th-Overall in 2025 NBA Draft
The Brooklyn Nets added their fourth guard of the draft Wednesday night, selecting German prospect Ben Saraf, a point guard from Ratiopharm Ulm of the Basketball Bundesliga, with the No. 26 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Standing at 6-foot-5 and weighing 209 lbs, Saraf brings even more playmaking to a young Brooklyn core. Saraf joins Egor Demin—the Nets’ eighth-overall selection—as facilitators chosen by Brooklyn. The 19-year-old averaged 12.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game last season and was mocked as the 31st-overall pick by the Minnesota Timberwolves in ESPN's final projection.
Saraf was compared to former Washington Wizards guard Tomas Satoransky and Brooklyn’s own D’Angelo Russell by Kevin O’Connor. Russell is headed for unrestricted free agency starting on June 30, so Saraf could be a perfect plug-and-play replacement should the veteran guard walk.
He’s a southpaw playmaker with limited athleticism and shooting ability, but could develop into a late-round gem under the tutelage of head coach Jordi Fernandez. Saraf is great in the pick and roll, making him the perfect pairing with current starting center Nic Claxton. Brooklyn utilized the pick and roll on 38.1% of their possessions last season, and adding Saraf could make that number rise even further.
This selection proves Brooklyn is seriously committed to overhauling its backcourt. Saraf joins Demin, Nolan Traore and Drake Powell as the Nets’ new faces. GM Sean Marks now has one first-rounder remaining, en route to a new NBA record of five first-rounders used by a single team.
While Saraf may not make an immediate impact, he’ll contribute to the Nets’ new cast of guards heading into the 2025-26 season—all while the Nets further explore potential trades and shape this long-term core.
