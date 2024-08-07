Inside The Nets

A Comprehensive Guide to the Nets' Future Draft Picks

A complete guide to Brooklyn's future pick stash, including details on how each pick was acquired along with its protections.

Inside The Nets Staff

Nov 9, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks speaks during a press conference before a game against the New York Knicks at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 9, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks speaks during a press conference before a game against the New York Knicks at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports / Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Now that the Brooklyn Nets have fully entered a rebuild, it's all about finding the next era of stars. Unlike in the past, this should be a more patient rebuild, especially given Brooklyn has regained control of its most immediate first-round picks.

As such, the draft will be pivotal for the future of the franchise. In fact, the way the next few drafts go will dictate just how quickly this team gets back to being competitive. Especially in the 2025 and 2026 NBA Drafts, landing a top pick and choosing the right prospect will be key.

Here is a comprehensive guide to Oklahoma City's future pick stash:

Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Published |Modified
Inside The Nets Staff

INSIDE THE NETS STAFF

Home/Draft