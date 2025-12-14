Is Michael Porter Jr. Becoming a Detriment to the Nets' Long-Term Plans?

The Brooklyn Nets are certainly in contention for a top pick in the 2026 NBA Draft at 6-18. Most recently, they suffered a 119-111 road loss to the Dallas Magic on Friday night. It wasn't a game they were expected to win, but it is worth noting that the Nets had won three of their previous four games.

Friday's match saw the Mavericks' duo of Anthony Davis and Cooper Flagg combine for 46 points, 19 rebounds and 11 assists. However, the game's leading scorer came on the other side. Michael Porter Jr. put up 34 points, four rebounds and three assists on 12-for-20 shooting from the field.

This was the 27-year-old's ninth 30-point game of the season, which is tied for 10th in the league.

Despite the lackluster team performance, the newest star in Brooklyn has been incredibly productive, but also efficient. Porter is posting 50-40-82 shooting splits through 20 games, putting up 26.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists a night.

In the Nets' six wins, the 6-foot-10 forward is averaging 33.7 points, nine rebounds and four assists. When they pull out victories, which come few and far between, Porter elevates his game. He's not just putting up empty stats; he's giving Brooklyn a better shot to win than most players.

This shouldn't come as a surprise if you watched Porter before he became a Net. Before he was traded this past offseason, Porter was a major contributor to the Denver Nuggets, especially during their title run in 2023.

Now, Porter has risen to a potential All-Star, with the only thing hindering his case being that the Nets are a basement dweller. Because Brooklyn is heading in a different direction, what will the organization do with its budding star?

There could be plenty of suitors for his services ahead of the deadline. Last season, the Nets faced a similar situation regarding Cam Johnson, but they merely fielded offers despite multiple teams showing interest. This time around, it could be different given Porter's production.

Brooklyn should hold somewhat of a bidding war for the veteran forward, not just because of the value it could get from him, but also because he could hurt the team's odds at a top pick.

The Nets need all the leverage they can get to land a top pick and generational star in the 2026 NBA Draft. Porter is hurting their odds, which means Brooklyn should really consider moving on from him in his first season with the team.