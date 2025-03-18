How Rutgers Star Dylan Harper Fits With Brooklyn Nets
If the Brooklyn Nets are unable to come to terms with impeding free agents Cam Thomas and D'Angelo Russell, the franchise may look to the 2025 NBA Draft to bolster its backcourt. Fortunately for Brooklyn, Dylan Harper — one of the most exciting freshmen in all of the college hoops landscape — has been scouted repeatedly by general manager Sean Marks.
Marks has taken six confirmed trips to New Jersey to watch Harper and his star freshman counterpart, Ace Bailey. Both are expected to be selected within the top three, assuming Duke star Cooper Flagg is the eventual number one overall selection.
The Nets are currently mocked to land the sixth pick in the draft lottery, likely forcing Marks to do some manuevering if Harper is the target. However, either by lottery luck or striking deals, it's possible Brooklyn's draft choice could end up being higher.
Harper's talent is evident, but if he landed in Kings County, how would he fit?
Hypothetically, let's say the Nets ink Thomas to an extension and allow Russell to walk this summer. Then, Marks makes a trade up to either the second or third pick (depending on if the team holding the second prefers Bailey to Harper).
In year two of head coach Jordi Fernandez's tenure, he's presented with a duo of Harper and Thomas. According to NBADraft.net, Harper's NBA comp is Cade Cunningham/Jalen Brunson. He's described as a "southpaw with a really high skill level; has good shot-creation ability and shows the excellent ball-handling skills needed to pressure defense and give himself space to operate."
This pairing gives Fernandez a duo that would inflict fear into Brooklyn's Eastern Conference rivals. While Harper and Thomas wouldn't be fantastic defensively, Fernandez and Marks could work to find terrific perimeter defenders to play alongside them.
Nic Claxton is already a high-level defender, leaving just two open slots in the starting five to fill with defensive-minded pieces. Perhaps, if he chooses not to exercise his player option this offseason, a reunion with Dorian Finney-Smith could be in play.
Harper is an electrifying talent and would likely go first overall in any other draft that didn't include Flagg. And, under Fernandez's tutelage, would have the tools at his disposal to develop into a bonafide NBA superstar.
It would take some shrewd dealmaking, but the prospect of pairing Harper with one of the league's top isolation scorers would create a dynamic offensive twosome in Brooklyn's backcourt.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.