Nets Prospect Watch: Potential Brooklyn Draft Pick Receives Shade From Scout
With a lottery pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, the Brooklyn Nets have the opportunity to grab a potential franchise-changer and star for the future. The organization owns four first-round picks in total, becoming the most talked-about team in the draft this year.
Starting at No. 8 overall, Brooklyn has plenty of prospects to choose from. The Nets don't necessarily have any positions filled, especially given that veterans like Nic Claxton and Cam Johnson could be on the move this summer. Brooklyn has the freedom to draft anyone.
One prospect in the Nets' range at No. 8 is Jeremiah Fears, a freshman out of Oklahoma. The 6-foot-4 star averaged 17.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 4.1 assists this past season, becoming one of the best players in the SEC.
Fears' strengths include slashing ability, shot creation, and athleticism, while some glaring weaknesses include frame and playmaking. Overall, however, his numbers and pure scoring make him one of the top prospects in the draft, and the Nets could certainly use his offense.
However, Brooklyn should be cautious when analyzing Fears, specifically with his attitude. In a recent article from David Aldridge of The Athletic, one Eastern Conference scout had negative things to say regarding the prospect's maturity.
"As a player, I think there’s times I think he’s a baby," the scout said. "He gets frustrated easily. I’m trying to think of guys he can be like."
Other scouts in the article had high praise for Fears' skill set; however, a repeated concern was his shooting numbers. The 18-year-old shot 43.4% from the field and 28.4% from three for the Sooners.
The Eastern Conference scout could very well be from the Nets organization, which could indicate Brooklyn's reluctance to select him at No. 8. However, the scout's affiliation is unknown, so we can only speculate.
Fears has the potential to be an impactful player in the NBA. He's skillful, athletic, and has that 'it' mentality. However, if his maturity becomes more of an issue to scouts, he could fall in the lottery.
The Nets have four other picks in the draft. If Fears goes to Brooklyn, a major need at the point guard position will be filled.