Nets Work Out Pair of Big Men Ahead of NBA Draft
If a team has a lottery pick, it makes sense for most of the attention and hope to be centered around that pick. But late in the draft is where smart teams find value, and with three late first-rounders and a second-round pick, the Brooklyn Nets have the opportunity to take advantage of that through diligent scouting and player evaluation ahead of the draft.
According to HoopsHype’s NBA draft workout tracker, the Brooklyn Nets have brought in centers Hansen Yang and Grant Nelson for pre-draft workouts.
Based on ESPN’s NBA Draft big board, Yang is the 35th-best prospect in the draft while Nelson sits at 65th.
Last season, Yang was named the Chinese Basketball Association’s Defensive Player of the Year while averaging a career high 16.6 points, 2.6 blocks and 10.5 rebounds per game. The All-CBA First-Team selection recently participated in the NBA Draft Combine, measuring in at 7-foot-1 and 253 pounds. Through two seasons with the Qingdao Eagles, Yang averaged 15.8 points, 10.7 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game.
After establishing himself as a strong defensive player in China, Yahoo Sports’ Kevin O’Connor praised Yang’s rim-protecting ability.
“He was an excellent rim protector and rebounder in China, using his massive frame to deter opponents and vacuum boards. He’ll need to prove it can translate to NBA competition without falling into foul trouble, but the ability is there,” O’Connor said.
While Nelson may not generate as much buzz as a promising international prospect like Yang, he was highly productive throughout his collegiate career.
During his final season at Alabama, Nelson averaged 11.5 points, 7.6 rebounds (fifth-most in SEC) and 1.6 assists per game while helping lead the Crimson Tide to the Elite Eight.
Throughout his collegiate career, he regularly proved his ability to stuff the stat sheet. During a tournament win over North Carolina in 2024, he became the first player since Kevin Love to score at least 20 points, 10 rebounds and four-plus blocks in a Sweet 16 game.
Neither player is seen as a “can’t-miss” prospect, but at that stage of the draft, teams are looking for reliable contributors who can provide depth. Both Yang and Nelson have shown flashes that suggest they’re capable of filling that role.