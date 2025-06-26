Recapping the Brooklyn Nets' Wild First-Round NBA Draft Night
Coming into the 2025 NBA Draft, the Brooklyn Nets were arguably the most talked-about team in the top 30. After speculation of the organization getting involved in trades with a league record five first-round picks, the Nets decided to stay put at No. 8, 19, 22, 26, and 27, drafting a lineup's worth of prospects.
Brooklyn fans have mixed feelings about the first round. While all prospects selected pose major individual strengths, the Nets went against the grain and drafted mostly international talent.
Here's a recap of each player selected:
No. 8: Egor Demin, G/F (BYU)
Demin was the first off the board for Brooklyn. The 6-foot-9 Russian's court vision and downhill abilities at his size made him an intriguing prospect, as he averaged 10.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 5.5 assists.
While many scouts questioned his shooting and scoring aggression, Demin is a do-it-all point forward who should fit in Jordi Fernandez's system just fine. While the free agency situation with Cam Thomas remains to be seen, the 19-year-old is the face of a new era of Nets basketball.
No. 19: Nolan Traore, PG (Saint-Quentin)
With the second first-rounder, coming from the Milwaukee Bucks, the Nets went international once again, taking Nolan Traore out of Saint-Quentin. The French point guard showed a lot overseas, and at one point, was regarded as a top lottery pick before slipping later in the season.
The 6-foot-5 playmaker displays great speed and feel for the game, similar to Demin. The difference is Traore's frame, which makes him a true floor general, especially after averaging 11.6 points and 5.1 assists this past season.
Traore has steadily improved after his past two seasons, especially with his jump shot. Similar to his rookie partner in Brooklyn, there isn't a crazy covet for scoring, but he's known to make his teammates better. His athleticism makes him a viable defender as well.
No. 22: Drake Powell, G (North Carolina)
Powell is perhaps the most talented defender in the class. He's an athletic freak at 6-foot-6 with a 42-inch vertical, making a name for himself at North Carolina after starting the season with extremely limited minutes.
The 19-year-old averaged 7.4 points and 3.4 rebounds this past season. While those numbers aren't exactly eye-popping, his defense reminds many of a hybrid between Jrue Holiday and Amen Thompson. He's poised but explosive.
While defense is his main focus, and should fit right in as a supplementary piece without needing the ball in his hands, Powell is more of a 3&D prospect than anything. He shot 37.9% from deep with the Tar Heels.
No. 26: Ben Saraf, G/F (Ratiopharm Ulm)
Saraf, like Traore, is an international prospect who was once regarded as a high-end lottery talent before slipping late in the season. However, the Israeli wing is most comparable to D'Angelo Russell based on his movements and shot creation.
The 6-foot-5 guard averaged 12.8 points, 4.6 assists, and 1.3 steals per game this past season. The Nets have appeared to draft three players who can get downhill and score at the rim, but also play fast and move the ball to others. Saraf highlights that just as much as Demin and Traore.
No. 27: Danny Wolf, F/C (Michigan)
Wolf should have gone in the top 20 based on how much interest teams were showing him ahead of draft night. The seven-footer possesses all the tools to succeed in the modern NBA and is anything but a traditional big man. He can rebound, shoot, and pass at a high level, with the only concerns being his turnovers and paint protection.
Wolf stole the show at Michigan, due in part to the fact that he was playing the four, not the five, next to Vlad Goldin. The Israeli-American thrived by interchanging between playing from the wing and the post, being able to play the floor general in a pick-and-roll offense.
Based on these five draft picks, the Nets are expected to play even faster under Fernandez, emphasizing selflessness, pace and space, and defensive intensity.