Nets Prospect Watch: French Guard Impressing Thus Far
The 2025 NBA Draft is set to be loaded with plenty of collegiate talent, in what might be one of the deepest classes in recent history. It seems like all of the projected lottery picks have the potential to be franchise changers, but don't overlook the international talent.
European prospects have been taking over the NBA in the last few years. In next year's draft, one French prospect is already making noise to start the 2024-25 season.
The Brooklyn Nets, a team projected to be tanking this NBA season, should keep an eye on French guard Nolan Traore, who started his season overseas with Saint Quentin. Through four games in the France-Betclic League, Traore is averaging 10.8 points and 5.3 assists. In his lone Basketball Champions League game, Traore impressed with 27 points and five assists against Kolossos H Hotels.
Traore is a versatile point guard who can score at all three levels. He displays poise at 6-foot-4, attacking the rim when the opportunity is there, but not afraid to pull it from deep.
In terms of actually point guard-ing, Traore can be a floor general when required. He can thread the needle on those risky passes, and usually draws the defense, reading double teams to find the open man. Mistakes are rare for the 18-year-old.
Traore shows shades of Hall-of-Famer Manu Ginobili and Dennis Schroder, a point guard who happens to be a Brooklyn Net. GM Sean Marks should look to find young facilitating talent at the one to pair alongside pure-scorer Cam Thomas. Projected to go in the early lottery, he would be the ideal pick if college standouts Cooper Flagg, Ace Bailey, and Dylan Harper aren't available.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.