Report: NBA Teams Wondering If Ace Bailey Could Slide to Nets at No. 8
With four first-round picks in this year’s draft, the Nets have been viewed as a strong candidate to use their draft capital to either move up in the lottery or acquire an additional lottery pick. But with the ongoing mystery surrounding Ace Bailey’s pre-draft process, the Brooklyn Nets may have a chance to land a prospect once projected in the top three, without having to trade up at all.
In an article for The Stein Line Substack, NBA insider Jake Fischer mentioned that front offices are now considering the possibility of Bailey falling to Brooklyn at No.8.
“Could Bailey slip all the way to the Brooklyn Nets at No. 8?” Fischer asked. “Mark that down as another question NBA front offices are posing and considering as we speak.”
According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Bailey was the only U.S.-based prospect who had not met with an NBA team. He was scheduled to visit the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday but canceled just days before. Once considered a surefire top-three pick, Charania now reports that Bailey’s draft range could extend as low as No. 8.
Last season, Bailey was named to the Big Ten All-Freshman team after averaging 17.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.3 blocks. As a recruit, Bailey was a consensus five-star and the No.2 overall recruit in in the country according to 247 and ESPN.
While his draft stock appears to be slipping, it’s reportedly more a result of how he’s handling the pre-draft process than a reflection of his overall character.
"Any hesitations on Bailey, mind you, do not stem from character concerns. I've only heard NBA and college personnel describe him as an affable young man who is quick to smile and is known for buzzing around the floor during pregame warmups to dap up teammates," Fischer said. "One NBA scout yesterday described him as a 'sweetheart'."
If there are no genuine character concerns surrounding Bailey, the Nets shouldn't hesitate to pull the trigger if he is available at No.8. Part of any rebuild is simply identifying the right player to build around. A high-energy, versatile wing with loads of untapped potential would be a major step in the right direction.