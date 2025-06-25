Report: Nets Tell International Prospect He’d Be a 'Great Fit' in Brooklyn
With the draft set to take place later today, the Brooklyn Nets now hold five first-round picks after a recent 3-team deal gave them the No. 22 pick in the draft.
Depending on how they use their picks, Brooklyn could have the opportunity to address a variety of needs by adding young, promising talent in the draft.
One player who has been mocked to the Nets is Noa Essengue, an 18-year-old forward from France. Ahead of the draft, Essengue told the New York Post's Brian Lewis that he met with the Nets and was told he’d be a 'great fit' for the team.
During his second season with Ratiopharm Ulm of the Basketball Bundesliga (BBL), Essengue has averaged 12.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game.
He’s demonstrated the ability to make an impact on both ends of the floor. In a game against Budućnost VOLI, he scored 19 points, grabbed seven rebounds, and made three steals. Earlier in the season, against Hapoel Tel Aviv, he also scored 19 points along with five rebounds, two steals, and two blocks.
In a scouting report by Yahoo Sports NBA insider Kevin O'Connor, he praised Essengue’s fluidity and offensive skill set.
"He’s such a natural with the ball in his hands, using spin moves, euro-steps, and other fluid maneuvers to get into the paint. There, he can take off-balanced, wrong-footed layups and use either hand, or get flashy with Giannis-style scoop layups to score," O'Connor said. "And if he has room to leap, he can loudly dunk. All of these skills give him major face-up scoring potential, especially if he can successfully develop a perimeter jumper."
His team is currently up 2-1 in the German BBL finals, but he opted out of the remainder of the postseason after being one of the 19 prospects that were invited to New York City for Wednesday's draft.
When asked about his decision to step away from the team, he explained how meaningful the opportunity to be drafted is to him.
“The draft is really special, that’s maybe the best day of my life," he told NBA correspondent Yoav Modait. " I trust my teammates, I know they’ll do their job.”
The first round of the 2025 NBA Draft will start at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, June 25.