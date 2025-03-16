Brooklyn Nets vs. Atlanta Hawks: Injury Report
Nets Injuries:
OUT: Noah Clowney (ankle), Tyson Etienne (Two-Way), Tosan Evbuomwan (Two-Way), De'Anthony Melton (knee), D'Angelo Russell (ankle), Cam Thomas (hamstring), Dariq Whitehead (G League)
Hawks Injuries:
OUT: Kobe Bufkin (shoulder), Clint Capela (personal), Jalen Johnson (shoulder), Larry Nance Jr. (femoral)
QUESTIONABLE: Caris LeVert (knee), Daeqwon Plowden (Two-Way), Jacob Toppin (Two-Way), Keaton Wallace (Two-Way)
PROBABLE: Trae Young (Achilles)
Enterring the second act of a back-to-back, the Brooklyn Nets take on the Atlanta Hawks at the Barclays Center, likely without multiple stars. Atlanta — the seven-seed in the Eastern Conference — awaits the status of their best player while Brooklyn's backcourt has already been ruled out.
Announced on Saturday, Cam Thomas is likely set to miss the remainder of the 2024-25 season with a hamstring injury. Thomas' hamstring has been an issue all year long, but one final flare up was enough to potentially end his fourth professional campaign.
Joining Thomas is D'Angelo Russell, Brooklyn's primary facilitator. In last night's loss to the Boston Celtics, Russell was solid yet inefficient, finishing with 11 points and eight assists on 3-of-8 shooting. His absence creates a void at the point guard spot, presumedly filled by Keon Johnson.
The Nets' final impactful designation comes by way of Noah Clowney, who like Thomas, has struggled to stay on the floor. The 20-year-old has shown flashes of his extremely high potential, but injuries have derailed what appeared to be a promising sophomore season.
On the Hawks' side, their biggest quetsion marking ahead of tip-off is Trae Young. "Probable" to suit up for his second meeting with Brooklyn this year, Young's status will be key on both fronts. If he sits, expect for backcourt depths to be tested. If he plays, Brooklyn's backups will be put to the test.
Clint Capela has already been confirmed to be out with personal reasons, creating a mismatch on the interior of Jordi Fernandez so chooses to exploit it. Outside of Young and Capela, former Net Caris LeVert is likely the third most-important storyline to follow. "Questionable" with a knee injury, LeVert is set to be a gametime decision in what could be a revenge game.
Nets-Hawks is slated for 6 p.m. EST.
