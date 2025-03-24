Brooklyn Nets vs. Dallas Mavericks: How to Watch, Game Preview, TV Channel, Betting Odds
For the first time this season, the Brooklyn Nets will take on the new-look Dallas Mavericks in hopes of snapping a three-game losing streak. Each squad is 2-8 in their last 10 games, however sit on vastly different situations. Dallas remains tied for the Western Conference's 10-seed, while Brooklyn would need a miracle to sneak into the postseason. With multiple stars not expected to play, tonight will serve as an auditon for younger contributors hopeful for a larger role next season.
ODDS:
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
The Nets enter the day as one-point favorites against the Mavericks, and the total over/under is 217.5 points.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
1. If Anthony Davis Sits, Capitalize on the Interior. For the first time since Feb. 8, Davis hasn't been immediately listed as "out." He carries a "questionable" status into tonight, but may not return just yet. That would point to Kai Jones serving as Dallas' starting center, a reality Jordi Fernandez should look to exploit early on through Nic Claxton and Day'Ron Sharpe.
2. Continue Trendon Watford's Hot Streak. In four-straight games, Watford has eclipsed double-digits in the scoring column, including a season-high 26 point-effort in Saturday night's loss to the Indiana Pacers. A bright spot of the Nets' recent struggles, Watford should be a primary offensive weapon going forward.
3. Build Defensive Confidence. Brooklyn's defense—the most glaring reason for its March slump—has cost the Nets several games in key moments against difficult competition. In a matchup with the reeling Mavericks, Fernandez and company have the chance to establish some confidence on that end of the court heading into the offseason.
RECORDS:
Brooklyn Nets (23-48) vs. Dallas Mavericks (34-37)
INJURIES:
WHEN:
March 14, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. EST
LOCATION:
Barclays Center - Brooklyn, NY
TV/RADIO:
YES Network, NBA League Pass, WFAN (660AM/101.9FM)
FINAL WORD:
Tonight kicks off a three-game homestand for Brooklyn, with contests against the Toronto Raptors and LA Clippers to follow. The former is slated for Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. EST, while the latter is scheduled for Friday at 7:30 p.m. EST.
