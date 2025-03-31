Brooklyn Nets vs. Dallas Mavericks: How to Watch, Game Preview, TV Channel, Betting Odds
For the second time in a week, the Brooklyn Nets take on the Dallas Mavericks—however this time with a vaslty different rotation. With just seven games remaining in the 2024-25 season, Brooklyn will attempt to not jeopardize its draft lottery positioning while Dallas looks to continue fighting toward a playoff berth.
ODDS:
The Nets enter the day as nine-point underdogs to the Mavericks, and the total over/under is 216.5 points.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
1. Keep Drew Timme Going. In just two appearances with the Nets since agreeing to a two-year contract, Timme has been highly impressive—and even scored the game-winning basket in Saturday's win over the Washington Wizards. Likely slated for a large workload again this evening, Timme could draw a matchup against Anthony Davis, allowing Jordi Fernandez to evaluate the former Gonzaga star's ability against one of the NBA's elite big men.
2. Get Dariq Whitehead Hot. While the Duke product hasn't made a major impact of late, he's shown the ability to catch fire from beyond the arc multiple times in his sophomore campaign. As year one of Brooklyn's rebuild comes to a close, assessing Whitehead's future potential is paramount—especially considering he was a first-round selection just two summers ago.
3. Re-establish a Defensive Identity. Despite Kyrie Irving tearing his ACL, Dallas still boasts multiple crafty scorers who can inflict nightmares on opposing defenses. Assuming both play, Davis and Klay Thompson pose a serious threat on the offensive end, giving the Nets the opportunity to improve their guarding ability against two elite-level scorers.
RECORDS:
Brooklyn Nets (24-51) vs. Dallas Mavericks (37-38)
INJURIES:
Check out Nets on SI later today for an updated injury report.
WHEN:
March 31, 2025 at 8:30 p.m. EST
LOCATION:
American Airlines Center - Dallas, TX
TV/RADIO:
YES Network, NBA League Pass, WFAN (660AM/101.9FM)
FINAL WORD:
Following tonight's matchup, Brooklyn returns home for a Thursday night showdown with the Minnesota Timberwolves at 7:30 p.m. EST.
