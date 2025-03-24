Brooklyn Nets vs. Dallas Mavericks: Injury Report
Nets Injuries:
OUT: Reece Beekman (Two-Way), Tyson Etienne (Two-Way), Tosan Evbuomwan (Two-Way), De'Anthony Melton (knee), Cam Thomas (hamstring), Dariq Whitehead (G League), D'Angelo Russell (ankle)
AVAILABLE: Ziaire Williams (hamstring)
Mavericks Injuries:
OUT: Dante Exum (hand), Daniel Gafford (knee), Kyrie Irving (knee), Dereck Lively II (ankle), Caleb Martin (hip), Olivier-Maxence Prosper (wrist)
QUESTIONABLE: Anthony Davis (adductor)
PROBABLE: Brandon Williams (back)
Ahead of the first meeting of the 2024-25 campaign between the Brooklyn Nets and Dallas Mavericks, both squads will be heavily compromised by a lack of starpower. While the matchup could act as the stage for one of the league's top players' return, tonight's victor will likely be whoever's depth is the strongest.
The lone change to Brooklyn's injury report comes by way of Ziaire Williams. After sitting out the second half of a back-to-back series with the Indiana Pacers, Williams is set to play. In his last five appearances, the versatile wing has tallied double-digits in the scoring column while eclipsing the 15-point mark twice. Williams rejoining Jordi Fernandez's rotation—especially amid an impressive scoring stint—should help make up for the Nets' slew of "out" designations.
Cam Thomas, D'Angelo Russell, De'Anthony Melton and all three of Brooklyn's Two-Way players are members of that category. With so many intregal offensive weapons set to be unavilable, Williams, Trendon Watford and Cam Johnson are expected to lead the Nets' scoring attack for the home tilt.
On Dallas' front, Anthony Davis may suit up for the first time since injuring his left groin on Feb. 8. While Dante Exum, Kyrie Irving, Dereck Lively II, Caleb Martin and Olivier-Maxence Prosper won't be joining him, Davis returning would greatly boost the Mavericks' chances of securing a much-needed victory.
Not yet a guarantee to play, Davis' status will be a major factor in Brooklyn's gameplan. The Nets have struggled to contain the NBA's elite big men all season, and Davis presumably wouldn't be an exception. In his lone appearance for Dallas, he scored 26 points and grabbed 16 rebounds, a statline he could easily replicate if Brooklyn's defensive woes continue.
Nets-Mavericks is slated for 7:30 p.m. EST.