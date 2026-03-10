Nets List Three Players Out for Rematch with Pistons

The Nets and Pistons are set to face off on Tuesday night, with Brooklyn playing on the second half of a back-to-back following a win over Memphis.

It seems the Nets’ players care little for the team’s draft odds, having won its last two games. Monday night’s contest was close throughout, though Brooklyn eventually pulled away late for a 126-115 win.

Had Utah not also won, Brooklyn would’ve fallen even closer to relinquishing the fourth-best odds at the 2026 NBA Draft.

While wins for the young players are certainly exciting from a development standpoint, the front office certainly wants to maintain the best odds possible in a talented 2026 draft, which could offer as many as three No. 1-level talents in Darryn Peterson, Cameron Boozer and AJ Dybantsa.

Luckily, the Pistons will be desperately searching for a win tonight, having lost four-straight games. Though Saturday’s game between the two doesn’t inspire confidence Detroit can run away with it.

Here are the injury reports for both the Nets and Pistons ahead of Tuesday’s game:

Brooklyn Nets injuries:

Egor Demin — Out: Left plantar fascia

Day'Ron Sharpe — Out: Left thumb sprain

Ziaire Williams — Out: Illness

Detroit Pistons injuries:

Isaac Jones — Out: G League

Bobi Klintman — Out: G League

Caris LeVert — Out: Left wrist sprain

Wendell Moore Jr. — Out: G League

Tolu Smith — Out: G League

Ausar Thompson — Out: Right ankle sprain

The Nets list three players on their injury report, most notably top pick Egor Demin, who's out for the season with a plantar fascia flare-up. The 6-foot-8 guard has put together one of the more promising debut seasons in some time for Brooklyn, offering 10.3 points, 3.3 assists and 3.2 rebounds.

Also listed out are contributors in Day'Ron Sharpe and Ziaire Williams, both of which have been valuable for Brooklyn this season. Williams has averaged 16.3 points in his last four games.

The Pistons see a fairly lengthy injury report, though made up of mostly G League designations. Four of the six listed players are out to G League assignment, with Ausar Thompson and Caris LeVert being the notable starting or rotational level players out.

Thompson has now missed two games with an ankle sprain, and has been vitally important to the Pistons’ identity and success this season. He’s averaged 10.2 points on 52% shooting, adding 5.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.9 steals per game.

The Nets and Pistons tip off at 6:30 p.m. CT from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.