Brooklyn Nets vs. Indiana Pacers: How to Watch, Game Preview, TV Channel, Betting Odds
For the second time in just three days, the Brooklyn Nets take on the Indiana Pacers on the road tonight. The Eastern Conference bout will be the final meeting of the 2024-25 season between the two, as the Nets look to even the season series following Thursday night's 105-99 overtime loss.
ODDS:
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
The Nets enter the day as 10-point underdogs to the Pacers, and the total over/under is 219 points.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
1. Smother Bennedict Mathurin. Without Tyrese Haliburton in the lineup in the aformentioned Pacers victory, Rick Carlisle turned to Mathurin to lead the offense. The third-year man out of Arizona exploded for 28 points and a career-high 16 rebounds, futher gashing an already-compromised Brooklyn defense. For the Nets to escape Indiana with a win, shutting down Mathurin must be a top priority.
2. Get Cam Johnson Going. In a losing effort in which Jordi Fernandez relied on the combined contributions of D'Angelo Russell and Ziaire Williams, Johnson was inactive due to rest. He's not listed on today's injury report, likely signalling his return to being the Nets' top scoring threat. With Williams questionable himself, look for Johnson to be a vital part of Brooklyn's offense.
3. Get to the Charity Stripe. Following Thursday night's loss, Fernandez pointed to a major discrepency in the free throw column as a key reason behind the falter. The Pacers owned 13 more attempts than the Nets, including 10 made in overtime alone. Brooklyn should look to be more aggressive around the rim, applying pressure on Indiana's defense while potentially drawing increased calls.
RECORDS:
Brooklyn Nets (23-47) vs. Indiana Pacers (40-29)
INJURIES:
Check out Nets on SI later today for an updated injury report.
WHEN:
March 22, 2025 at 5 p.m. EST
LOCATION:
Gainbridge Fieldhouse - Indianapolis, IN
TV/RADIO:
YES Network, NBA League Pass, WFAN (660AM/101.9FM)
FINAL WORD:
Following the series-ender in Indiana, Brooklyn returns home for a Monday night home matchup with the Dallas Mavericks. The first meeting between the out of conference opponents is slated for 7:30 p.m. EST at the Barclays Center.
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
- If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.