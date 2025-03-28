Brooklyn Nets vs. LA Clippers: How to Watch, Game Preview, TV Channel, Betting Odds
For the first time since being handed their most lopsided defeat in franchise history, the Brooklyn Nets take on the LA Clippers in the opening act of a back-to-back. With just nine games remaining in the 2024-25 NBA season, Brooklyn will attempt to compensate for the previous loss to LA while maintaining its current draft lottery odds.
ODDS:
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
The Nets enter the day as 12-point underdogs to the Clippers, and the total over/under is 212.5 points.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
1. Play For Pride. As previously mentioned, the Clippers demolished the Nets in a 126-67 falter in Southern California. Now in front of a home crowd, Jordi Fernandez must rally his guys to show more of a sense of pride in the first meeting since the historic blunder. With Cam Thomas and Day'Ron Sharpe both already ruled out, younger members of Brooklyn's roster will have an opportunity to display their toughness against a stout LA squad.
2. Get Dariq Whitehead More Run. For just the second time this month, Whitehead saw the floor in Wednesday night's loss to the Toronto Raptors. The former first round pick was inneficient—posting nine points on 3-of-10 shooting from deep—but hasn't had many chances to prove himself in his sophomore season. Currently without an injury designation, Whitehead appears to be active this evening, and Fernandez should continue to evaluate Whitehead's future with the franchise.
3. Pinpoint Norman Powell. A candidate for Most Improved Player of the Year, Powell has seen a near-nine-point increase in his nightly averages from just one year ago. Reminiscent of Vinnie "the Microwave" Johnson, Powell can erupt for 30 points in an instant. Given the Nets' struggles defensively, knowing where Powell is on the floor at all times is paramount—especially if he shows signs of heating up early.
RECORDS:
Brooklyn Nets (23-50) vs. LA Clippers (41-31)
INJURIES:
Check out Nets on SI later today for an updated injury report.
WHEN:
March 28, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. EST
LOCATION:
Barclays Center - Brooklyn, NY
TV/RADIO:
YES Network, NBA League Pass, WFAN (660AM/101.9FM)
FINAL WORD:
Following tonight's matchup, Brooklyn travels to D.C. to take on the Washington Wizards tomorrow at 7 p.m. EST. The Nets have yet to beat the Wizards this season, and receive one final shot at claiming a game in the season series on the road.
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
- If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.