Brooklyn Nets vs. Miami Heat: How to Watch, Game Preview, TV Channel, Betting Odds
Tonight, the Brooklyn Nets will be back in action for the first time since Thursday's hectic trade deadline. The franchise opted against orchestrating any exchanges of its own, but their opponent this evening, the Miami Heat, made one of the biggest splashes of the season. The Nets look to get back on track against first-time All-Star Tyler Herro and the new-look Heat.
ODDS:
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
The Nets enter the day as 5.5-point underdogs to the Heat, and the total over/under is 210.5 points.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
1. Find a New Facilitator. With the news that Ben Simmons is likely headed for the buyout market, Brooklyn now finds itself without a traditional point guard. D'Angelo Russell could move into that role, but throughout his career, he's always been more of a combo guard than a true one. Keon Johnson has played great of late and could be another suitor to quarterback Jordi Fernandez's offense.
2. Take Advantage of a Weakened Opponent. While official, Miami's trade of Jimmy Butler hasn't yet presented the Heat with the ability to play its newly-acquired pieces. Both Andrew Wiggins and Kyle Anderson are out tonight, as is Davion Mitchell, who came over in a deal with the Toronto Raptors. That makes three potential difference-makers in street clothes, an aspect the Nets must look to exploit.
3. Fix the Defense. Amid what was a three-game win streak for Brooklyn, the defense Fernandez's crew put on tape was fantastic. The Nets shut down the Hornets in Charlotte before suffocating the Houston Rockets in back-to-back matchups. Their defense took a step back in Wednesday's loss to the Washington Wizards, where the team allowed 20 made three-pointers. If Brooklyn hopes to earn its first win of the season against Miami, it must mirror the squad from the win streak rather than in the falter against Washington.
RECORDS:
Brooklyn Nets (17-34) vs. Miami Heat (25-24)
INJURIES:
WHEN:
Feb. 7, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. EST
LOCATION:
Barclays Center - Brooklyn, NY
TV/RADIO:
YES Network, NBA League Pass, WFAN (660AM/101.9FM)
FINAL WORD:
Following tonight's Eastern Conference bout, the Nets continue their homestand by hosting the Hornets on Monday. Then, they'll welcome the Philadelphia 76ers and Cleveland Cavaliers to the Barclays Center before traveling to Philly for a rematch in late February.
