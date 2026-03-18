Thunder vs. Nets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, March 18
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Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder remain in the No. 1 spot in the Western Conference heading into the second night of a back-to-back on Wednesday against the Brooklyn Nets.
OKC is coming off a close win against the Orlando Magic on Tuesday, and it’s three games up on the San Antonio Spurs for the top spot in the West with 13 games to play.
Meanwhile, the Nets have lost four games in a row and eight of their last 10 as they chase a top pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. Brooklyn has listed Michael Porte Jr. as questionable and ruled out Egor Demin and Day’Ron Sharpe for Wednesday’s matchup. As a result, it’s set as a massive underdog at home.
The Nets are just 12-16 against the spread as home underdogs, and they’re facing an uphill battle against an OKC team that is getting healthier, though Jalen Williams (hamstring) remained out on Tuesday night.
Let’s examine the odds, a player to prop target to watch and my prediction for this interconference clash on March 18.
Thunder vs. Nets Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Thunder -19.5 (-108)
- Nets +19.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Thunder: -2400
- Nets: +1200
Total
- 213.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Thunder vs. Nets How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, March 18
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Barclays Center
- How to Watch (TV): YES Network, FanDuel Sports Network (Local)
- Thunder record: 54-15
- Nets record: 17-51
Thunder vs. Nets Injury Reports
Thunder Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Nets Injury Report
- Egor Demin – out
- Terance Man – probable
- Michael Porter Jr. – questionable
- Ben Saraf – questionable
- Nolan Traore – probable
- Day’Ron Sharpe – out
Thunder vs. Nets Best NBA Prop Bet
Thunder Best NBA Prop Bet
- Isaiah Hartenstein OVER 10.5 Rebounds and Assists (+103)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Hartenstein could have a big game on the glass, and as a passer, against Brooklyn:
Oklahoma City Thunder big man Isaiah Hartenstein (calf) has been playing a limited role in recent games, but I believe he’s a steal at this line on Wednesday against the tanking Brooklyn Nets.
Brooklyn won’t have big man Day’Ron Sharpe in this matchup, which hurts an already bad rebounding team on the glass. The Nets are just 26th in rebound percentage this season and 27th over their last 15 games.
Hartenstein has back-to-back games with 15 rebounds and assists since returning from a calf injury, and he’s averaging 9.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. Not only that, but he had eight rebounds and four dimes in just 24 minutes in a previous meeting with Brooklyn this season.
At +103, Hartenstein is a solid value on the second night of a back-to-back.
Thunder vs. Nets Prediction and Pick
I can’t lay 20 points with the Thunder when we don’t know how many of their usual rotation players will be in action – or for how long – so I’m going to take the UNDER in this matchup.
Brooklyn has the worst offensive rating (104.5) in the NBA over its last 15 games, and it’s now taking on the No. 1 defense in the NBA that is allowing just 107.7 points per game.
The Nets have failed to clear 213.5 points in three games in a row and have scored 100 or fewer points in each of their last four games.
OKC should win this game no matter who is in the lineup, but I’ll bet on their defense controlling things on Wednesday.
Pick: UNDER 213.5 (-108 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
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Peter is a senior editor for Sports Illustrated Betting. He has worked as a writer and editor for BetSided, NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering the NBA, WNBA, NFL, MLB, and more. A New York City resident, he is a hoops fanatic with a soft spot for his New York Knicks.Follow @peterdewey2