Brooklyn Nets vs. New York Knicks: How to Watch, Game Preview, TV Channel
The Brooklyn Nets return home tonight after posting a 1-5 record after their six-game West Coast road trip. The first game back in Brooklyn since Jan. 8 sees the Nets welcome the New York Knicks to the Barclays Center in the teams' third meeting this season. New York emerged victorious in both, creating the perfect opportunity for Brooklyn to avenge the mid-November blunders.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
1. Lean on Cam. While unable to extend his stretch of 20-point performances in Sunday's loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, Cam Johnson returned to the lineup and currently carries no injury designation ahead of this evening. Johnson's availability provides the Nets with a true top-scoring option as Cam Thomas remains out, largely boosting Brooklyn's chances of pulling off the upset with a bonafide threat.
2. Wear out the New York starters. Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau is notorious for handing his best guys an extraordinary number of minutes. Of the top six league leaders in minutes per game, three of them belong to Thibodeau's rotation. Former Net Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart and OG Anunoby all get 35-plus minutes nightly, allowing Brooklyn to sub frequently in an attempt to tire their opponent out.
3. Mix things up. It's been tough sledding for the Nets since 2025 began. Now, a large portion of that is due to injury, which the franchise cannot control. But through the blowouts that came by way of the previously mentioned six-game stretch, it became clear something just isn't clicking. What better opportunity to change up the gameplan than against a crosstown rival?
RECORDS:
Brooklyn Nets (14-29) vs. New York Knicks (28-16)
INJURIES:
WHEN:
Jan. 21, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. EST.
LOCATION:
Barclays Center - Brooklyn, NY
TV/RADIO:
YES Network, NBA League Pass, WFAN (660AM/101.9FM)
FINAL WORD:
Following this evening's crosstown clash, the Nets host three straight contests against the Phoenix Suns tomorrow, Miami Heat on Saturday and Sacramento Kings next Monday.
