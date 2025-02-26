Brooklyn Nets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Injury Report
Nets Injuries:
OUT: Kendall Brown (Two-Way), Nic Claxton (suspension), Noah Clowney (ankle), De'Anthony Melton (knee), D'Angelo Russell (ankle), Cam Thomas (hamstring), Dariq Whitehead (G League)
QUESTIONABLE: Cam Johnson (back)
Thunder Injuries:
OUT: Branden Carlson (Two-Way), Alex Ducas (Two-Way), Dillon Jones (G League), Ajay Mitchell (toe), Nikola Topic (knee)
Returning home from a dissapointing loss to the Washington Wizards, the Brooklyn Nets will be without many key contributors for their second matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder since Jan. 19.
In the falter in D.C., Nic Claxton received a flagrant foul with just over nine minutes to play in regulation, giving him six on the 2024-25 season and forcing the big man into a one-game suspension. Claxton will serve his suspension tonight, forcing Day'Ron Sharpe into the Nets' starting center role.
Joinng Claxton on the absentee list will be Cam Thomas and Noah Clowney, who both have yet to make their returns after being designated to rejoin Jordi Fernandez's lineup following the All-Star break. Neither has recieved an update since, leavin Brooklyn without two of its top offensive weapons against a stacked Oklahoma City roster.
Same goes for D'Angelo Russell, as the veteran guard has yet to receive an update regarding an ankle sprain suffered in the Nets' recent loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Russell hasn't suited up since, likely forcing either Killian Hayes or Trendon Watford into the primary facilitator role.
Finally, and potentially most importantly, Cam Johnson's status is up in the air for tonight's matchup. Johnson popped up on the injury report with a lower back contusion this morning and carries a "questionable" designation ahead of tip-off. His availability will be crucial if Brooklyn hopes to pull off the upset.
On the Thunder's front, essentially no impactful players carry injury designations ahead of the bout at the Barclays Center. All of their reported designations come either by way of a Two-Way contract or G League assignment, outside of Ajay Micthell and Nikola Topic. Mitchell hasn't suited up since early January, while Topic has yet to make his NBA debut after undergoing surgery ahead of the 2024-25 NBA season.
Nets-Thunder is slated for 7:30 p.m. EST.
