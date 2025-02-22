Brooklyn Nets vs. Philadelphia 76ers: How to Watch, Game Preview, TV Channel, Betting Odds
Seeking their first win since the All-Star break, the Brooklyn Nets travel to Philadelphia to take on the 76ers. The team aims to avenge its Jan. 4 blowout loss to Philadelphia and regain its winning form from earlier in February.
ODDS:
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
The Nets enter the day as 11.5-point underdogs to the 76ers, and the total over/under is 212.5 points.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
1. Contain the Interior. In the aformentioned falter, Joel Embiid scorched Brooklyn for 28 points and 12 rebounds. The most glaring statistic of his big night: Embiid managed to convert all 10 of his free-throw attempts, proving an inability for the Nets to get a stop in the paint. With Nic Claxton and Day'Ron Sharpe both healthy, Jordi Fernandez will have to manage his rotations properly to keep Embiid's numbers low throughout the matchup.
2. Keep Paul George Cold. The nine-time All-Star hasn't eclipsed the 20-point mark in nearly a month and has been held under 10 points in three of his last seven appearances. The Nets' defense has been superb over their last 10 games, presenting an opportunity to completely shut Paul George down. The struggles have been uncharacteristic, but the right gameplan will prevent him from returning to All-Star form.
3. Continue Implementing Killian Hayes. In his first action since signing a 10-day contract after spending most of the 2024-25 campaign with the Long Island Nets, Killian Hayes appeared to be a seamless fit. The numbers weren't anything special, but with D'Angelo Russell's ankle injury, the former seventh-overall selection could see increased minutes in Philadelphia.
RECORDS:
Brooklyn Nets (20-35) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (20-35)
INJURIES:
WHEN:
Feb. 22, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. EST.
LOCATION:
Wells Fargo Center - Philadelphia, PA
TV/RADIO:
YES Network, NBA League Pass, WFAN (660AM/101.9FM)
FINAL WORD:
Following the Eastern Conference bout, the Nets travel to D.C. to take on the Wizards in a rematch of Feb. 5's 17-point loss in Brooklyn. Washington has since added Khris Middleton and Marcus Smart, creating an intriguing battle of two of the NBA's rebuilding squads.
