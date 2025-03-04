Brooklyn Nets vs. San Antonio Spurs: Injury Report
Nets Injuries:
OUT: Kendall Brown (Two-Way), Noah Clowney (ankle), Tosan Evbuomwan (Two-Way), De'Anthony Melton
AVAILABLE: Nic Claxton (nasal)
Spurs Injuries:
OUT: Charles Bassey (knee), Riley Minix (Two-Way), Victor Wembanyama (shoulder)
QUESTIONABLE: Stephon Castle (thumb)
Facing the threat of a five-game losing streak just weeks after being one of the hottest teams in all of the NBA, the Brooklyn Nets carry a very short injury list into tonight's road matchup with the San Antonio Spurs. Injuries have derailed Brooklyn at several points throughout the 2024-25 campaign, but as March gets underway, the team is inching closer to full strength.
Cam Thomas and D'Angelo Russell — who haven't taken the floor together since a Jan. 2 win over the Milwaukee Bucks — are set to be Jordi Fernandez's starting backcourt for the first time in over two months. Both are intregal parts of the Nets' offensive attack, and should help improve the barren showings Brooklyn has posted of late.
Also off the injury report for tonight's tilt: Trendon Watford. The valuable bench piece is back from a one-game absence due to a hamstring issue, bolstering Fernandez's depth in a pivotal out-of-conference contest.
Nic Claxton will again play through a nasal issue, which despite landing him on every Nets injury report recenly, has not resulted in any missed action outside of a Feb. 26 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. The only glaring negative on the report for this evening is Noah Clowney, as the 20-year-old has not made his return — despite Brooklyn announcing plans for him to do so following the All-Star break.
On San Antonio's end, its two brightest young stars may not be available. Victor Wembanyama will remain out for the rest of the season with deep vein thrombosis, while Stephon Castle is in jeopardy of missing tonight with a thumb issue. Sans Wembanyama, Bismack Biyombo likely steps in as the Spurs' starting big man, creating an evident opportunity for Claxton and Day'Ron Sharpe to take advantage. Castle, an athletic guard with elite-level athleticism, will be a major storyline to follow ahead of tp-off.
Nets-Spurs is slated for 8:30 p.m. EST.
