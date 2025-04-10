Brooklyn Nets vs. Atlanta Hawks: Injury Report
Nets Injuries:
OUT: Noah Clowney (ankle), Cam Johnson (back), De'Anthony Melton (knee), D'Angelo Russell (ankle), Day'Ron Sharpe (knee), Cam Thomas (hamstring)
Hawks Injuries:
OUT: Kobe Bufkin (shoulder), Clint Capela (metacarpal), Jalen Johnson (shoulder), Larry Nane Jr. (femoral condyle), Jacob Toppin (calf)
PROBABLE: Trae Young (Achilles)
Ahead of the season series finale between the Brooklyn Nets and Atlanta Hawks—two Eastern Conference squads heading for quite different conclusions to the 2024-25 campaign—multiple big names have either already been ruled out or are in jeopardy of sitting this evening.
The last time these teams met—a March 16 122-114 Nets win—Cam Johnson scored 28 points and dished out five assists, but neither he nor a host of others will be available for the rematch. Johnson, Cam Thomas, Noah Clowney, De'Anthony Melton, D'Angelo Russell and Day'Ron Sharpe are all listed as "out," signaling another heavy workload for Brooklyn's young core.
Despite missing Tuesday's win over the New Orleans Pelicans, Keon Johnson will be back in the rotation—likely creating a backcourt tandem of he and Reece Beekman, with perhaps a bit of Trendon Watford mixed in to create mismatches at the guard spots.
Nic Claxton is available again, giving the Nets their starting center for a second-straight game, as Drew Timme will come off the bench. Timme has been one of—if not the most—impressive members of Brooklyn's young group, which is "driving the culture," in the words of Jordi Fernandez, and should continue to receive opportunities in relief of the injured Sharpe.
On Atlanta's end, Kobe Bufkin, Clint Capela, Jalen Johnson, Larry Nance Jr. and Jacob Toppin have already been ruled out, and Trae Young carries a "probable" designation ahead of tipoff. Young—one of the craftiest scorers in the entire NBA—is obviously the Hawks' biggest wild card heading into the Barclays Center, especially since each player listed as "out" has missed substantial time as of late.
If he plays, keying in on Young will be a top priority. Should he and backcourt mate Dyson Daniels begin clicking on btoh ends of the floor, the young Nets could be put away early. However, if Young isn't available, Brooklyn can focus solely on preventing Daniels from getting out in transition.
Nets-Hawks is slated for 7:30 p.m. EST.