Brooklyn Nets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Injury Report
Nets Injuries:
OUT: Tyson Etienne (Two-Way), Tosan Evbuomwan (Two-Way), De'Anthony Melton (knee), D'Angelo Russell (ankle), Dariq Whitehead (G League)
Cavaliers Injuries:
OUT: Emoni Bates (Two-Way), Ty Jerome (rest), Nae'Quan Tomlin (Two-Way), Luke Travers (Two-Way)
QUESTIONABLE: De'Andre Hunter (illness), Donovan Mitchell (groin)
Heading into the second half of a back-to-back, the Brooklyn Nets travel to Ohio for a road matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers. After snapping its seven-game skid last night against the Los Angeles Lakers, Brooklyn will be without its primary facilitator as he rests his right ankle.
D'Angelo Russell — who posted eight points and seven assists in 29 minutes of action in the aformentioned win — will not be active against the top-seeded Cavaliers. Russell played in all four games spanning March 4-10, but will miss his first game since returning to the lineup nearly two weeks ago.
Russell is the lone injury designation the Nets have to report outside of De'Anthony Melton, the veteran guard acquired in December's Dennis Schroder deal that remains out with a torn ACL. All other designations come either by way of a Two-Way contract or G League assignment.
Neither Cam Johnson nor Cam Thomas have any reported status pregame, signalling that both will be in the rotation for a grueling Eastern Conference tilt. Same goes for Trendon Watford, a versatile oversized ballhandler who returns after missing the win over LA.
Additional good news for the Nets: Nic Claxton is finally off the injury report after recently playing through a nasal fracture.
Cleveland has no impactful "out" designations, but its two "questionables" could ultimately swing the tide. Donovan Mitchell and De'Andre Hunter, the Cavaliers' best player and sixth man, are both wildcards ahead of tip-off. Head coach Kenny Atkinson's group has been almost unstoppable since adding Hunter at the trade deadline, and Mitchell has consistently been one of the NBA's best for years now.
Already 0-2 against Cleveland this season, Brooklyn could catch a massive break if neither Mitchell or Hunter are active. In an attempt to steal a win and prevent a series sweep, the Nets' health may prove to be the X-factor.
Nets-Cavaliers is slated for 7 p.m. EST.
