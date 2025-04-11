Brooklyn Nets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: How to Watch, Game Preview, TV Channel, Betting Odds
After getting blown out by the Minnesota Timberwolves at home just eight days ago—in a contest which was far more lopsided than the final score suggested—the Brooklyn Nets hit the road for a rematch in their second to last game of the 2024-25 campaign. 24 hours after last night's embarrassing loss to the Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn's young core will be relied on to regain some confidence as the regular season's end nears.
ODDS:
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
The Nets enter the day as 20.5-point underdogs to the Timberwolves, and the total over/under is 216.5 points.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
1. Zero In On Anthony Edwards. Despite exiting the previous meeting after stepping on Jordi Fernandez's foot along the sidelines, Edwards returned—and was spectacular. He finished with 28 points on 10-of-15 shooting, torching Brooklyn from beyond the arc en route to five made triples. Given Zachharie Risacher's 38-point performance last night, Fernandez must get the defense right in hopes of not allowing Edwards a monster statline.
2. Get Jalen Wilson Touches. Coming off a difficult night against Atlanta, Wilson was one of two offensive bright spots. He tallied 20 points, doing essentially all his work from beyond the arc while knocking down six of his 10 attempts from deep. Likely relying on the young core again, Fernandez should look to get Wilson going early on.
3. Protect the Paint. Interior defense has hindered the Nets throughout the season, especially against the NBA's elite big men. In the previous meeting, Rudy Gobert nearly posted a 20-20 game—scoring 21 points while grabbing 18 rebounds. Presumably without Day'Ron Sharpe, tonight the responsibility of crashing the boards will fall on Nic Claxton and Drew Timme.
RECORDS:
Brooklyn Nets (26-54) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (47-33)
INJURIES:
Check out Nets on SI later today for an updated injury report.
WHEN:
April 11, 2025 at 9 p.m. EST
LOCATION:
Target Center - Minneapolis, MN
TV/RADIO:
YES Network, NBA League Pass, WFAN (660AM/101.9FM)
FINAL WORD:
Following tonight's clash with the Timberwolves, the Nets return home for the season finale against the New York Knicks—the fourth meeting of the season between last summer's infamous trade partners—giving Mikal Bridges the opportunity to sweep the season series against his former squad.
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
- If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.