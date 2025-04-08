Brooklyn Nets vs. New Orleans Pelicans: How to Watch, Game Preview, TV Channel, Betting Odds
In their third-to-last matchup at the Barclays Center this season, the Brooklyn Nets play host to the New Orleans Pelicans—a squad they've faced just one other time in the 2024-25 campaign, that being a Nov. 11 107-105 victory. As each team eyes May's draft lottery, a battle between two young cores appears to be on the horizon.
ODDS:
The Nets enter the day as three-point favorites against the Pelicans, and the total over/under is 213 points.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
1. Follow Sunday's Gameplan. Two days ago, head coach Jordi Fernandez relied on the Nets' more inexperienced members of their roster—and the results were highly encouraging. The youngsters showed fight, pressured the Toronto Raptors on several occasions but didn't do enough to secure the win, protecting Brooklyn's draft lottery odds. Almost every Net to see the floor tallied double-digits in the scoring column, a blueprint Fernandez should utilize again this evening.
2. Roll With The Same Starting Five. In Sunday's loss to Toronto, Fernandez opted for a lineup consisting of Ziaire Williams, Trendon Watford, Drew Timme, Reece Beekman and Keon Johnson to start the game. He put together a first five that offers a perfect mix of inexperienced prospects and young vets, specifically Williams, Watford and Johnson. Those three—along with Timme and Beekman—have the potential to evolve into consistent contributors heading into year two of Brooklyn's rebuild.
3. Fight, But Don't Jeopardize. Amid an attempt to re-establish a culture built on high-effort and toughness, the Nets cannot afford to risk falling in the draft lottery odds. Falling to the Raptors did create more separation, but Brooklyn must exhaust all possible avenues to ensure it gets the maximum amount of ping pong balls. While purposefully attempting to lose isn't something Fernandez nor the entire roster is committed to doing, Nets' fans can begin dreaming of a top prospect if the team falls to New Orleans tonight.
RECORDS:
Brooklyn Nets (25-53) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (21-57)
INJURIES:
WHEN:
April 8, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. EST
LOCATION:
Barclays Center - Brooklyn, NY
TV/RADIO:
YES Network, NBA League Pass, WFAN (660AM/101.9FM)
FINAL WORD:
Following tonight's matchup, Brooklyn closes out its four-game homestand on Thursday against the Atlanta Hawks—a 7:30 p.m. EST clash in their third and final meeting of the year.
