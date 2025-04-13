Brooklyn Nets vs. New York Knicks: How to Watch, Game Preview, TV Channel, Betting Odds
In the final act of the 2024-25 NBA season, the Brooklyn Nets take on their cross-town rivals—and former teammate Mikal Bridges. Bridges and the Knicks have claimed all three prior meetings and seek the season series sweep ahead of their round one matchup with the Detroit Pistons.
ODDS:
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
The Nets enter the day as 4.5-point underdogs to the Knicks, and the total over/under is 212 points.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
1. Unleash Trendon Watford at the One. Already confirmed to be without D'Angelo Russell and Reece Beekman, head coach Jordi Fernandez will be searching for a reliable facilitator. While Keon Johnson could theoretically slide into that role, sliding Watford in at point guard gives Brooklyn's offense an added layer of versatility due to his size. His 6-foot-8 frame is a matchup nightmare for whoever the Knicks run at the one, especially if Jalen Brunson sits.
2. Win the Depth Battle. Ahead of tip-off, OG Anunoby, Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart and Karl-Anthony Towns are all questionable—largely due to this afternoon's contest carrying no weight outside of bragging rights. New York has already locked in their playoff matchup, and likely turns to its depth in the regular season finale. The Nets will be following a similar gameplan, setting up a showdown of younsgters at the Barclays Center.
3. Play for Pride. The fan discourse—especially on social media—between Brooklyn and New York has been fairly one-sided throughout the 2024-25 campaign. The Knicks are undefeated against the Nets dating as far back as last season, but ending the streak in the final game of the year is a start toward evening the rivalry in the future.
RECORDS:
Brooklyn Nets (26-55) vs. New York Knicks (50-31)
INJURIES:
Check out Nets on SI later today for an updated injury report.
WHEN:
April 13, 2025 at 1 p.m. EST
LOCATION:
Barclays Center - Brooklyn, NY
TV/RADIO:
YES Network, NBA League Pass, WFAN (660AM/101.9FM)
FINAL WORD:
Following this afternoon's tilt, Brooklyn shifts focus to a likely busy offseason—equipped with a top choice in the 2025 NBA Draft and potentially the most cap space leaguewide. The draft lottery is slated for May 12, where the Nets will take one step closer to finding out who their next franchise cornerstone will be.
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
- If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.