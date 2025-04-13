Brooklyn Nets vs. New York Knicks: Injury Report
Nets Injuries:
OUT: Reece Beekman (calf), Noah Clowney (ankle), Cam Johnson (back), De'Anthony Melton (knee), D'Angelo Russell (ankle), Day'Ron Sharpe (knee), Cam Thomas (hamstring), Ziaire Williams (patella)
Knicks Injuries:
OUT: Ariel Hukporti (knee)
QUESTIONABLE: OG Anunoby (thumb), Jalen Brunson (ankle), Josh Hart (knee), Mitchell Robinson (ankle), Karl-Anthony Towns (knee)
Ahead of the final matchup of the 2024-25 NBA season, the Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks' lineups will each look far different from their previous meeting. With Brooklyn locking up the sixth-best odds in May's draft lottery and New York slated to take on Detroit in round one of the playoffs, neither side has much to play for—outside of fanbase bragging rights.
The Nets' injury list looks nearly identically to how it has of late: Noah Clowney, Cam Johnson, De'Anthony Melton, D'Angelo Russell, Day'Ron Sharpe, Cam Thomas and Ziaire Williams have all already been ruled out. Nic Claxton returns after sitting out of Friday's loss to Minnesota, but Brooklyn loses a key facilitator in the process. Reece Beekman—who was solid against the Timberwolves, posting 11 points and three steals—will sit out of the season finale nursing a calf injury. In his absence, look for Keon Johnson and Trendon Watford to see an increase in opportunities at the point guard spot.
New York's injury report remains a wildcard. Head coach Tom Thibodeau—known for playing his stars far more than any other lead man—has listed OG Anunoby, Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, Mitchell Robinson and Karl-Anthony Towns as questionable, largely because the Knicks' season finale was essentially pointless. They already know their first-round matchup, and have nothing to gain from winning or losing this afternoon.
Should Thibodeau play things safe and sit his top players, the playing field will be evened—and present Brooklyn its best chance at stealing a game from New York for the first time in nearly two years. The on-court matchup would be far more competitive, and a head-to-head showdown between the cross-town rivals' young cores would allow for each head coach to further evaluate potential future contributors.
Nets-Knicks is slated for 1 p.m. EST at the Barclays Center.