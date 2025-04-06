Brooklyn Nets vs. Toronto Raptors: Injury Report
Nets Injuries:
OUT: Nic Claxton (rest), Noah Clowney (ankle), Cam Johnson (back), De'Anthony Melton (knee), D'Angelo Russell (ankle), Day'Ron Sharpe (knee), Cam Thomas (hamstring)
Raptors Injuries:
OUT: Ulrich Chomche (knee), Gradey Dick (knee), Brandon Ingram (ankle), Jakob Poetl (rest), Immanuel Quickley (rest)
QUESTIONABLE: Scottie Barnes (hand)
In an Eastern Conference showdown pivotal to draft positioning, the Brooklyn Nets host the Toronto Raptors to close out the season series. Toronto owns a 2-1 advantage on the 2024-25 campaign, but should short-handed Brooklyn even the score this afternoon, its sixth-best draft lottery odds could be in jeopardy.
Multiple high-level contributors will sit out, pointing to a battle of young cores in the series finale.
The Nets will be without both of their big man—Nic Claxton and Day'Ron Sharpe—likely leading to the first career start for former Gonzaga standout Drew Timme. In just four appearances following his agreement to a two-year deal, Timme has averaged 11.2 points and five rebounds and will get a chance to continue proving himself against the Raptors.
Joining Claxton and Sharpe: Noah Clowney, Cam Johnson, Cam Thomas, D'Angelo Russell and De'Anthony Melton. The deisgnations strip Brooklyn of the majority of its offensive output—especially Russell's. Sans the veteran guard, head coach Jordi Fernandez will be seeking a true facilitator—a role potentially filled by Keon Johnson, Reece Beekman or Trendon Watford.
On Toronto's end, Gradey Dick, Brandon Ingram, Jakob Poetl and Immanuel Quickley have already been ruled out, and Scottie Barnes could be alongside them. Barnes sat out Friday's loss to the Detroit Pistons and hasn't eclipsed the 10-point arc since March 28. Given the Raptors' 2.5-game gap behind the Nets in the draft lottery, it would be surprising to see Barnes suit up this afternoon.
Without cornerstones of head coach Darko Rajaković's rotation, RJ Barrett will lead a Toronto scoring attack featuring Ja'Kobe Walter, Jamal Shead and Orlando Robinson—who erupted for 23 points and 12 rebounds the last time it faced Brooklyn.
With winning not likely to be atop either side's priority list, Fernandez and Rajaković will get plenty of opportunities to evaluate promising talent.
Nets-Raptors is slated for 3:30 p.m. EST.