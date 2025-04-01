Johnson's 24 Leads Nets Past Mavericks for First Win Streak Since All-Star Break
Just over a week ago—in a contest which the Brooklyn Nets looked listless—the Dallas Mavericks picked up a commanding win in their late-season push toward the playoffs. Last night, in a rematch between the out-of-conference foes, the Nets spoiled the Mavericks' attempt to get back to .500 in a 113-109 win.
Keon Johnson led Brooklyn with 24 points, three rebounds and three assists in its second-straight victory.
Monday night marked the Nets' first time winning consecutive games since they won three in a row from Feb. 7-12 as the visitors relied on a fourth-quarter rally to even the season series. Down 10 halfway through the final frame, Johnson and Tyrese Martin orchestrated a 12-0 run to regain the lead—and ultimately secure the win.
Outside of Nic Claxton, every member of Brooklyn's starting five tallied double-digits in the scoring column, including an 18-point, 11-assist effort from D'Angelo Russell. In what was the veteran guard's best performance since March 20, Russell finished the contest shooting 50% from the field while starring as the Nets' lead facilitator.
Possibly more important than the clutch run down the stretch: Brooklyn's defense. The Nets' Achilles Heel of late was nonexistent, highlighted by Anthony Davis' 12 points and seven rebounds in 28 minutes of action. Despite conceding a 47.7% field goal percentage—including 56 points in the paint—Jordi Fernandez's group guarded up when it mattered most, especially against one of the best big men the NBA has to offer.
Without Cam Johnson, Cam Thomas or Noah Clowney, Fernandez had the opportunity to evaluate his younger contributors. Drew Timme, Dariq Whitehead and Maxwell Lewis combined for 25 points off the bench, again signalling the trio's potential to evolve into key rotational players heading into year two of Brooklyn's rebuild.
Late in the third quarter, Timme rejected a Davis layup attempt, prompting a now-viral "he's Himme" line out of YES commentator Ian Eagle in what was the latest highlight out of the former Gonzaga star. On an efficient 4-of-8 shooting, Timme continued to prove he belongs at the professional level—now averaging 13 points and just over six rebounds through three appearances for the Nets.
Still owning a comfortable three-and-a-half game lead on the Toronto Raptors for the sixth-best odds in this summer's draft lottery, Brookln trails the Philadelphia 76ers by a game-and-a-half for the fifth-best odds with six games to go.
Next up for the Nets: a home matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday at 7:30 p.m., marking their first meeting this year with one more slated for April 11 at the Target Center.
To access the final box score from the Nets' win over the Mavericks, click here.