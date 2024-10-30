Nets Blow Early 17-Point Lead, Fall to Nuggets in OT
Fresh off a statement victory over Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks, the Brooklyn Nets couldn't sustain a large early lead against the Denver Nuggets. Nikola Jokic reminded the packed Barclays Center why he's the reigning-league MVP as the Nets fell 144-139 in overtime.
Brooklyn put on an absolute offensive clinic in the first quarter, led by Dennis Schröder's 13 points. Sans Ben Simmons, Noah Clowney replaced his absence in the starting lineup, and the Nets barely missed a beat. Their first possession of the game signaled an incoming barrage, as Cam Johnson got things started with a corner three.
A 10-2 run built a comfortable Brooklyn cushion, but its three-point shooting began to gash the Nuggets. Denver was clearly sluggish defensively after defeating the Toronto Raptors in overtime the prior night, and the Nets took full advantage. Hitting seven of their 14 attempts from deep, Brooklyn thumped the Nuggets in the opening stanza, highlighted by a Ziaire Williams alley-oop leading to a 40-27 advantage heading into the second.
The next 12 minutes of action belonged solely to Williams. He was simply everywhere. Off the bench, he added 13 points on 5-of-6 shooting in the first half, connecting from beyond the arc and inside. He even managed a pin-it-off-the-backboard swat on future hall-of-fame guard Russell Westbrook.
While the Nets remained hot from three, Denver finally woke up. Orchestrated by Jokic, the Nuggets ripped off a 14-5 run that cut Brooklyn's lead to as low as seven, but Johnson's stroke prevented anything further. At the halftime buzzer, he had 15 points, all generated from beyond the arc on a perfect 5-for-5. Denver showed grit, but it wasn't enough to prevent the Nets from going into the break up nine at home.
The Nuggets posted five quick points out of the half, forcing head coach Jordi Fernandez into a timeout. Brooklyn and Denver continued trading buckets throughout the entirety of the third quarter following the 5-0 run, yet the Nets never found themselves trailing. Jalen Wilson buried a three, of which Michael Porter Jr. immediately answered. Wilson came right back down the court and drilled another, but the Nuggets responded to everything Brooklyn threw at them. Dorian Finney-Smith played Williams' first-half role of disruptor, but Brooklyn couldn't regain the large lead it once had.
Fernandez had his most active stretch late in the third, challenging two of the referees' calls, one of which was successful. He appeared frustrated with a slew of official Bill Kennedy's rulings, who for the most part allowed both teams to play physically. Through all of the officiating drama, a Westbrook three with just under four seconds on the game clock cut the Nets' lead to just three heading into the final quarter.
Westbrook turned in his best performance with Denver thus far, burying another three that put the Nuggets ahead by five. The fourth played witness to much of the same as the third, as each team continued to trade baskets. Williams would hit a three, and then Aaron Gordon would hit a three. Thomas would slash into the lane for a layup, than Jamal Murray would match it. Things were as even as could be down the stretch.
Thomas sunk in a baseline fadeaway as the shot clock expired to give Brooklyn a three-point lead with just over 30 seconds to play. Jokic responded with a lay-in and foul on Schröder, who only converted one of two at the line. The Nets led by just two before Jokic added another layup, knotting the score with eight seconds left in regulation. Finney-Smith's game-winning three-point attempt from the corner was no good, sending the squads into overtime.
Brooklyn's best offensive weapon immediately went to work in overtime, as Thomas connected on another mid-range fadeaway out of the gates. Unfortunately, this served as the Nets' high point following regulation. Lay-ins from Jokic, Porter and Murray extended the Nuggets' lead to six, forcing Fernandez to burn a timeout.
A Schröder three cut Denver's lead in half with one minute to play, but Christian Bruan immediately answered with one of his own. Following a missed Murray free-throw, Brooklyn had a chance to dig into the Nuggets' five-point lead with 19 seconds to play, but an offensive foul negated any chance for a miraculous comeback.
Through all the dramatics, Denver managed to escape the Barclays Center with the win.
The Nets' loss served as the first part of a back-to-back, as a home clash with the Memphis Grizzlies looms tomorrow at 8 p.m. EST.
To access the final box score from the Brooklyn Nets' loss to the Denver Nuggets, click here.
