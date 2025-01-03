Nets' Offense Surges Behind D'Angelo Russell, Cam Thomas to Beat Bucks
The Brooklyn Nets defeated the Milwaukee Bucks, 113-110, in a Thursday night road game. The Nets nearly blew a 24-point lead but stayed alive to get the win off of Cam Thomas (24) and Cameron Johnson (26) combining for 50 points, as well as D'Angelo Russell chipping in 11 points and 12 assists.
The Nets played the first quarter with smooth offense, with great off-ball movement and chemistry in their plays. Thomas, who checked in with about five minutes left in the quarter, started hot with 12 points, while Brooklyn held Milwaukee to shooting 14.3% from three in the first 12 minutes of action.
The Nets continued their high-octane offense throughout the first half, leading by 12 points at halftime due to Russell's 11 in the second quarter. He and Thomas combined for 28 points at the break to secure a double-digit lead despite Giannis Antetokounmpo's 12 points, six rebounds, five assists, and two blocks in 18 minutes of action.
Things evened out in terms of scoring in the third quarter, and the Nets' lead ballooned to as many as 24 points in the fourth. Russell continued to play make, while Thomas contributed with significant shot creation.
However, the Bucks launched a late-game comeback behind 23 points from Damian Lillard, as well as 27 points, 13 rebounds, seven assists, and three blocks from Antetokounmpo. Within the last two minutes of the game, Russell had to be helped off the floor with what looked like a bad cramp.
It's important to note that Russell, despite shooting 3-for-11 from the field, was elite in creating for his teammates. Russell and Thomas can both create shots as primary scorers, which is why they barely shared the floor tonight. Head coach Jordi Fernandez had them alternating floor time for most of the night, which balanced out Brooklyn's offensive approach.
The Nets improve to 13-21, while the Bucks fall to 17-15. Brooklyn will head home to take on the Philadelphia 76ers on Jan. 4.
