Nets Set To Miss Cameron Johnson Against Hornets
On Saturday night, the Brooklyn Nets are set to take on the Charlotte Hornets, looking to bounce back from a narrow loss to the Golden State Warriors earlier in the week. Their loss came despite impressive scoring efforts from Cam Thomas and Cameron Johnson, with the Nets’ pairing combining for 49 points.
This wouldn’t be enough to topple the 40-point performance by two-time MVP Steph Curry, with Jimmy Butler following suit with 25 points of his own.
Their loss on Thursday night would put them further back from the Play-In Tournament, sitting three and a half games behind the Chicago Bulls in the Eastern Conference standings. While Johnson managed to be a large contributor on the offensive end against the Warriors, the same can't be said about Saturday night’s match against the Hornets.
According to Brooklyn’s injury report, Johnson is set to miss the match due to soreness in his left knee.
His absence on Saturday night will be the first time Johnson has missed a game since early February, managing to be a crucial part of Jordon Fernandez’s lineup while the likes of Thomas and D’Angelo Russell were out due to their respective injuries.
Injuries aren’t exactly something new for Johnson to have to deal with this season, as he sat out of five games earlier on in the year due to a right ankle sprain.
The absence was a down point in what has managed to be quite the successful season for the former University of North Carolina star, averaging a career-high 19 points, as well as shooting a remarkable 39 percent from beyond the arch which was enough to earn him a spot in the Three Point Contest over All-Star Weekend.
While Fernandez is set to be without Johnson against the Hornets, he’ll have the likes of Trendon Watford and Jalen Wilson to use on the wing, while also having the potential of regaining Noah Clowney, who has cleared the Nets’ injury report after spending over a month on the bench due to an issue with his ankle.
The Nets will look to pull off a clean season-series sweep against the Hornets, having beat them in all three of their previous meetings. Their final match is slated for Saturday night, with tip-off scheduled for 6:00 p.m. EST.
